Daily Summary: As a ceasefire drifts away, markets lose ground

The session on Wall Street is unfolding in a moderately cautious mood. All the early gains have been erased, and the major indices are now slightly in the red. The Dow Jones is down 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are declining by around 0.5%.

Statements coming from the White House remain a source of pressure. Donald Trump announced that he does not intend to extend the ceasefire with Iran and declared he is “ready to return to war” if no agreement is reached before the truce expires tomorrow.

There are also reports that J.D. Vance did not depart for talks with Iran, while at the same time officials indicate that “all options are on the table” regarding Tehran. U.S. authorities are said to have prepared plans to resume offensive operations if Trump makes such a decision.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry described U.S. actions against two Iranian vessels as “maritime piracy and state terrorism,” while also questioning Washington’s credibility in the negotiation process, according to state television.

Iran has also not yet decided whether to participate in talks, including those involving negotiations with Pakistan, meaning there is still no final position on the matter.

According to The New York Times, the U.S.–Iran diplomatic process has currently been put on hold, and Tehran has not yet responded regarding the continuation of talks, further increasing uncertainty around future negotiations.

At the same time, Iran is demanding the lifting of the U.S. blockade as a condition for resuming peace talks.

Additionally, there have been reports of Hezbollah rocket attacks targeting Israeli forces.

As a result, oil prices have rebounded. Brent crude is up nearly 5%, testing the $95 per barrel level.

U.S. retail sales came in above forecasts, significantly exceeding market expectations and pointing to strong consumer demand.

Kevin Warsh testified before the Senate today, emphasizing his independence and stating that he would not be a “tool of the president.” He also highlighted the need for Federal Reserve reform and changes in the approach to monetary policy.

The session was also tense in Europe, where most major indices were under pressure. The UK’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 fell by over 1%, while Germany’s DAX and Spain’s IBEX 35 declined by around 0.5%.

Precious metals also came under notable pressure. Gold is down more than 2%, falling to $4,700 per ounce, while silver is losing about 4.5% to $76 per ounce.

Cryptocurrencies are also declining. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down about 0.9%. Bitcoin remains slightly above $75,000, while Ethereum is below $2,300.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.