Daily Summary: Gold Surges 1.5%, Hits ATH 🔔 Correction on Wall Street and EURUSD

U.S. equity indexes fell during Tuesday’s session, extending their correction. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 lost over 1.2% and nearly 1.1%, respectively. Almost all sectors traded lower, with the steepest declines seen in software and semiconductor stocks.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rising nearly 5 basis points to 4.275%. The dollar strengthened more than 0.6%, while EURUSD declined sharply.

Gold rose nearly 1.5% despite dollar strength, supported by strong demand for safe-haven assets. The weaker ISM employment component may be interpreted by markets as an early signal of soft August Nonfarm Payrolls (due Friday). Silver is also up slightly, above $40.8, while Bitcoin rebounded to $111k again.

The United States revoked Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSMC) license to sell chips to China. Although the ban applies only to older-generation semiconductors, investors viewed the regulatory intervention negatively—especially in light of Nvidia’s statement that it is negotiating Blackwell AI sales to China. U.S. data showed still-high but lower-than-expected prices and a mixed picture in manufacturing, with new orders rising but employment falling. ISM Manufacturing: 48.7 (forecast: 48.9; prior: 48.0)

Employment Index: 43.8 (prior: 43.4)

Price Index: 63.7 (forecast: 65.2; prior: 64.8)

New Orders: 51.4 (prior: 47.1)

Construction Spending (m/m): -0.1% (forecast: -0.1%; prior: -0.4%)

PepsiCo shares pared much of their earlier gains, closing 2% higher after activist fund Elliott Management disclosed a $4 billion stake in the company.

Natural gas fell nearly 2%, after dropping close to 4% earlier in the session, pressured by seasonally weaker demand in the U.S. and cooler weather on both coasts. Coffee prices declined following record gains, while cocoa also traded lower.

The British pound came under heavy selling pressure following deteriorating U.K. macro data and growing concerns about future Bank of England policy. The FTSE 100 index fell almost 0.9%.

Eurozone CPI inflation exceeded expectations. Core inflation held at 2.3% y/y (vs. 2.2% forecast), while headline inflation came in at 2.8% y/y, also above estimates. The euro strengthened after the release, and German bund yields rose.

