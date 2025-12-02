Daily Summary: Hopes for a December Fed Rate Cut Support Wall Street

Sentiment on Wall Street is clearly more positive today , with indices rebounding slightly after yesterday’s pullback. The Nasdaq 100 is up 0.65%, the S&P 500 adds 0.3%, and the Dow Jones rises 0.4%, indicating a gradual return of optimism among investors.

These gains are primarily driven by growing investor expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates in December . Markets currently price the probability of such a move at around 84 to 87%. The prospect of a rate cut is supporting risk appetite and boosting market sentiment.

Donald Trump announced that he plans to name a new Federal Reserve chair in early 2026, suggesting the possibility of an earlier change at the helm from Jerome Powell.

European markets on Wednesday are mixed. The German DAX and Spanish IBEX are up about 0.5%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 also posts a solid gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 and Dutch AEX are down, falling as much as 0.3%.

Inflation data from the eurozone showed that headline CPI slightly exceeded expectations at 2.2% versus the forecast of 2.1%, while core CPI came in at 2.4%, unchanged from the previous month, in line with expectations.

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing real euphoria, with Bitcoin and Ethereum rising sharply on the wave of investor expectations for a Fed rate cut. Bitcoin is up more than 6% and trading around 92,000 USD, while Ethereum gains nearly 8% and surpasses 3,000 USD.

In precious metals , gold is down 1% and has fallen below 4,200 USD, while platinum loses nearly 2% to 1,630 USD. Palladium, on the other hand, rises almost 2% to around 1,450 USD.

In the commodities market , WTI crude oil is down just under 1%, trading around 59 USD per barrel, while natural gas (NatGas) futures fall by 1%.

