Daily summary: indexes edge lower into the close, gold tests $4,300 💰

U.S. indexes erased part of their early-session gains and are now trading lower. US500 and US100 are down 0.30%, while US2000 loses 1.20%.

The U.S. dollar is also weakening and ranks among the softest G10 currencies, just after the Australian dollar. The USDIDX drops 0.35%, reacting to a key resistance zone.

Gold adds another 2.00%, approaching the next major milestone at $4,300/oz. Yesterday, gold broke above $4,200, with YTD gains now exceeding 62%.

Fed officials support continued monetary easing. Waller believes current data justify a 25 bp rate cut at the next meeting and that further cuts would be appropriate.

Barkin notes a “clear shift” in the labor market — managers report many candidates per position, evidence of weaker labor demand. With fewer reliable data, the Fed is “flying blind.”

Miran argues the Fed should cut rates by 50 bp given rising uncertainty, though he expects a 25 bp move in practice. He sees U.S.–China trade tensions as the main short-term risk.

WTI crude falls 2.05% to $57/bbl. Trump just concluded a meeting with Putin, expressing satisfaction with progress. Senior advisers from both sides are expected to meet next week.

EIA weekly natural gas change: Current 80 bcf; Expected (XTB consensus): 76 bcf; Previous: 80 bcf. NATGAS reacted with slight declines after the data release.

Salesforce shares rebound 8% on upbeat outlook. The company raised its revenue forecast above $60B by FY2030, beating analyst expectations of $58.37B. The Data & AI segment grew 120% YoY, reaching $1.2B in Q2 revenue.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.US) gains about 4% pre-market after announcing a strategic partnership with OpenAI to integrate AI solutions across key business areas.

TSMC (TSM.US) posted strong Q3 2025 results, beating estimates with significant revenue and profit growth, reaffirming its leadership in AI chips. Earnings were fueled by a global AI infrastructure boom, with Nvidia, Apple, and the broader HPC segment as top clients.

The Japanese yen ends the day as one of the strongest G10 currencies, gaining between 0.50–0.70%. During a speech in Okinawa, Naoki Tamura presented several arguments supporting further rate hikes.

The crypto market continues to face heavy selling with no clear recovery signals. Bitcoin drops 2.00% to $108,800, retesting its Friday liquidation low. Ethereum falls 1.00%, and other altcoins slide 0.80%.

