Daily summary: Its fear, but not panic yet. Trump has shaken the markets again.

American markets are not conducting trading today due to a holiday, but capital movements can still be tracked in the futures market, and there is much to follow. Trump has escalated his rhetoric towards Europe and Greenland, threatening 10% tariffs on products from European countries that have decided to send troops to the island. The biggest losses are noted on the US100, where losses exceed 1%. US500 and US2000 remain around 1%. US30 is doing better, with losses limited to 0.8%.

However, this is not the end of the reaction to the US President's declarations. The "deadline" is approaching regarding the interest rate cuts on credit cards expected by Donald Trump, which operators and banks are not willing to comply with. Shares of commercial banks and other lending or payment institutions are under pressure.

Significant losses ended the session in Europe, as the market priced potential scenarios of economic confrontation between Europe and the USA. The biggest losses are noted by car manufacturers, and some European tech companies are also losing. Growth is mainly observed in defence companies. The biggest losses are noted by CAC40, with contracts losing as much as 1.9%. The Dutch AEX is also performing poorly. Contracts on DAX and FTSE MIA limit declines below 1.5%. Spain and Poland are doing relatively well. Contracts on major indices are losing only 0.4% and 0.2% today.

The French stock market is under pressure not only from abroad but also locally. An "emergency" mechanism in the constitution was used for the temporary approval of the budget, which negatively affects investor sentiment.

The euro is reacting to tensions with significant increases. The euro is strengthening against the dollar by over 0.5%. Increases can also be observed in the Swiss franc and the British pound.

The dispute between the USA and Europe allows precious metals to extend their gains. Silver is rising by over 5% and returning to the level of $94. Gold is rising by 2%, approaching $4700.

Oil remains stable around the level of $59 on WTI crude. An explosion in valuations occurred on NATGAS contracts, where the price rose by as much as 16%, and in some places, increases reached 20%. This is a culmination of reduced production, low inventories, and sudden frosts that quickly and fundamentally changed the market situation.

Uncertainty and volatility are hitting the crypto market with double force, where a broad sell-off can be observed. Bitcoin is falling by over 2.5%, stopping at the level of $92,800. Ethereum is performing worse, depreciating by over 4% and reaching the level of $3200.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.