Daily summary: Markets Show Slight Optimism Despite the U.S. Shutdown

The U.S. stock market session is unfolding today with mixed sentiment . The Dow Jones is up 0.85%, the S&P 500 shows a moderate gain of 0.15%, while the Nasdaq 100 falls 0.2%.

The focus remains on the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. Today, a bill aimed at ending the administrative freeze is set to be voted on, and the prospect of a quick agreement is boosting demand for blue-chip stocks. Investors hope that passing the bill will allow the release of key macroeconomic data and improve the predictability of Fed policy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen t announced tariff relief, one-time payments for households, and a temporary visa program for skilled workers, forecasting real income growth in the first half of 2026.

Today’s spotlight is on AMD , which is enjoying positive sentiment after announcing ambitious revenue growth forecasts in the AI and data center segments. The management expects double-digit growth in the coming years, strengthening the company’s position in the semiconductor industry.

HEICO is approaching record highs following the acquisition of Axillon Aerospace’s fuel business , which is expected to boost profits and aligns with the company’s strategy of acquiring technology assets. Despite reporting results below expectations, Infineon shares are rising in response to optimistic forecasts for revenue and margins in upcoming quarters.

European stock markets recorded strong gains . Germany’s DAX rose 1.22%, France’s CAC 40 gained 1.04%, and the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 finished the day up 1.17%. Spain’s IBEX 35 also posted a solid increase of 1.39%.

Inflation in Germany for October remained at the expected levels of 2.3% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month, matching the HICP indicator.

In the forex market, moderate movements dominate the major pairs. EUR/USD shows a slight increase of 0.05%. The standout is USD/JPY, up 0.35% and remaining near key February highs, while GBP/USD shows weaker sentiment, losing 0.10%.

USD/JPY reached its highest levels since February 2025 , approaching 155, driven by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s stance advocating low interest rates in the spirit of Abenomics.

OPEC released a report forecasting further growth in oil demand, especially outside OECD countries, although the pace of this growth is slowing.

In the commodities market , oil contracts are falling sharply today, with WTI down around 4.1% and Brent down over 3.6%.

In the precious metals market , the session brings significant gains, with gold rising 2% and silver jumping 4.6%. Both commodities are benefiting from increased volatility and heightened uncertainty in global markets.

In the cryptocurrency market, trends are mixed. Bitcoin is down 1.2%, while Ethereum holds a small gain of 0.40%. Digital assets remain under pressure from volatility.

