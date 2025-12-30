Daily Summary - Previous metals rebound, FOMC still see cuts

FOMC minutes indicate a greater priority on the labour market over inflation, although some members currently favour a longer pause. The overall tone is marginally dovish, as most members see prospects for rate cuts if inflation declines in line with expectations.

EURUSD is rebounding slightly following the minutes, while other major markets show no significant reaction despite the marginally dovish tone.

For many equity markets in Asia and Europe, today’s session was the last of the year. The German DAX cash index gained nearly 0.6%, while futures rose as much as 1%, trading near all-time highs.

JAP225 is gaining during the day, even though the cash index lost nearly 0.4%. JAP225 remains less than 4% away from its historical peaks.

UK100 is at all-time highs, moving closer to the 10,000-point mark. Tomorrow's session in the UK will be shortened.

US Wall Street index futures are extending the sell-off from the beginning of the week. US500 is losing slightly during the session; Wall Street will trade normally tomorrow.

EURUSD has been quite volatile during today’s session. However, the pair continues the sell-off that began on December 24, currently testing the 1.1750 level.

Spanish inflation for December fell to 2.9% y/y from 3.0%, against expectations of a decline to 2.8% y/y. Monthly inflation rose by 0.3% m/m.

The Chicago PMI for December rose to 43.5, against expectations of 40 and a previous level of 36.3. It is worth noting that this is a highly volatile indicator, so such a scale of rebound is not surprising given the improving economic outlook in the US.

Oil prices are rising as peace prospects in Ukraine fade following the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting and reports of drone attacks on a Russian presidential residence. Brent crude remains above $61, but lacks upward momentum.

A shift in nickel supply: prices rose 6% today following reports that Indonesia, the world's largest producer, plans to cut production by one-third to combat global oversupply.

A sharp hike in margin requirements on COMEX triggered a 15% correction on Monday (peak-to-trough), though long-term demand from the photovoltaic and AI sectors remains inelastic, suggesting no imminent demand destruction. Silver is recovering a large part of yesterday's pullback today.

Natural gas volatility: gas prices rose above $4/MMBtu due to strong inventory draws recently. While short-term temperature drops are indicated, January is expected to remain relatively warm.

Goldman Sachs, in its latest forecasts, points to further gold price increases to $4,900 and a continued bearish outlook for oil.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.