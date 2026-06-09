Daily Summary- Return of the Sell-off on Wall Street⬇️

📉 Stock Market Although the US session started with gains and an attempt to rebound from last week's declines, the price growth of chip companies completely fizzled out , and major indexes (led by US100 ) dived sharply .

The decline in US100 reached nearly 4% , while on US500 it fell by over 2% – currently, these losses have been reduced by about half .

The VIX volatility index surged by over 10%, crossing the psychological barrier of 20 points, signaling a sharp increase in investor anxiety and demand for portfolio hedging. 🌍 Geopolitics The US President announced that a peace agreement with Iran is in the "final phase" , which will lead to the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz , a strategic route for global trade.

However, it is worth noting that since the conflict began, Trump has announced an imminent agreement nearly 40 times .

Israel and Iran declared a halt to mutual attacks , but we could once again face an escalation of the situation from the US .

Trump indicated that following the downing of a patrol helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States must respond to Iran's aggression, which led to a slight rebound in oil prices and a temporary deepening of the losses on Wall Street. 🛢️ Commodities WTI crude fell today to its 200-day moving average , dropping below $88 per barrel , while Brent crude tested around $90 per barrel . Calendar spreads dropped below $2 , indicating fading tension , although ships still do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz .

Gold is falling to its lowest level since March, completely erasing this year's gains – it is currently trading at $4,260, and Citigroup and UBS are significantly cutting their forecasts for gold this year. 💱 Currencies Deteriorating sentiment limited the rebound in the EURUSD pair, which is trading around the 1.1550 level, just ahead of Thursday's ECB interest rate decision. 📊 Macroeconomics Investors are showing extreme caution ahead of Wednesday's publication of the consumer price index (CPI) report and Thursday's producer price index (PPI) reading – data that will indicate whether the Federal Reserve (Fed) will opt for interest rate hikes this year .

Today's US data showed a slightly smaller trade deficit than expected , coming in at $55.9 billion for April (an expansion to $56.5 billion had been expected).

Expectations for interest rate hikes are dropping slightly – the market is currently pricing in one full hike by the Fed this year , whereas following Friday's NFP data, it was over 1.2 hikes .

China's trade surplus is growing strongly, showing a balance of $105 billion for May (compared to the previous $84.8 billion). Interestingly, imports are experiencing an extreme acceleration of 27.5% YoY, compared to just under 20% for exports. 📱 Companies OpenAI going public : widespread attention was drawn to the news that the creator of ChatGPT filed a confidential draft registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) .

SpaceX in the starting blocks : the market is also anxiously awaiting the initial public offering of the space giant owned by Elon Musk , scheduled for the end of this week.

Billion-dollar biotech acquisition: British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced the acquisition of Nuvalent for $10.6 billion, causing Nuvalent shares to skyrocket by nearly 39%.

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