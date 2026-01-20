US index futures are heading into the close mainly with losses, weighed down by a broad sell-off in response to escalating tensions between the US and Europe. The S&P 500 is leading the decline (US500: -0.8%), with the Nasdaq and DJIA falling only slightly less (US30, US100: -0.6%).

The market is primarily burdened by Donald Trump's threat to impose additional 10% tariffs on countries that deployed military forces to Greenland, coupled with the ultimatum that these levies will remain until a deal for the island's sale is finalized. The European Parliament responded by blocking the ratification of the trade agreement signed with the US last summer. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "rivalry with the US aims to subordinate Europe, which is unacceptable."

U.S. Bancorp beat Q4 estimates , delivering $6.97 billion in revenue and an 18% jump in profit to $2.17 billion. Driven by a strong deposit base and $4.9 billion in net interest income, the bank maintained a margin of 3.15% while keeping costs in check. Management forecasts stable, moderate growth for 2026.

Netflix has revised its $82.7 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) studio and streaming assets to an all-cash deal, maintaining the valuation of $27.75 per share. This move aims to simplify the transaction and expedite a shareholder vote—potentially as early as April—countering a hostile bid for the entire company by Paramount Skydance.

Europe closed the session deep in the red. The heaviest losses were recorded in Madrid (SPA35: -1.7%) and Frankfurt (DE40: -1.35%), while milder declines were seen in France (FRA40: -0.65%) and the UK (UK100: -0.75%).

Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel stated that the central bank is close to its price stability goal, providing further support for the euro.

The dollar index is sliding 0.6% in reaction to the return of the so-called "Sell America" trade—a broad sell-off of USD-denominated assets (stocks, bonds). The strongest currencies of the session are the Swiss franc (USDCHF: -1%) and the euro (EURUSD: +0.75% to 1.1732). The yen, however, is not benefiting much from its safe-haven status due to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolving parliament (USDJPY: -0.1%, EURJPY: +0.7%).

Political chaos is fueling a rebound in precious metals. Gold is gaining 1.9% to $4,760, while silver is adding a more modest 0.2% to $94.45.

NATGAS jumped nearly 10% on lower-than-expected weather forecasts for the US. Oil prices also continue their recovery: Brent is up 1%, while WTI adds 1.4%

