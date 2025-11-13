Daily Summary: Shutdown ends, rate cut fades and risk is off

The US government has officially reopened after more than 40 days of fiscal crisis. However, this was not enough to instill optimism in the markets.

American indices are recording noticeable losses in today's session. NASDAQ100 and Russel2000 are down by 2%. Slightly better, yet still significantly negative, are S&P500 and DOW with losses over 1%.

Alphabet has become the subject of another investigation by the EU regarding the violation of the community's digital market regulations. The giant's shares fell by as much as 3%.

Tesla has to recall over 10,000 of its "Powerwall" batteries after the consumer safety commission found that they tend to overheat and catch fire. The company is losing over 7%.

FOMC member Beth Hammack increased pressure on the indices by stating that "It's time for tough monetary policy" to control inflation.

The European session also started with negative sentiment. All major indices in Europe ended the session with declines. The leader of the declines was the British FTSE 100 and DAX.

The UK published a series of important macroeconomic data, painting a grim picture of the economic situation on the islands. GDP contracted by 0.1% in September, and industrial production fell by 2%.

German Siemens lost nearly 10% of its valuation after the earnings conference. Disappointment with EPS and forecasts for the next year prompted investors to sell despite management's optimism and prospective investments.

EIA published a report on weekly changes in oil and petroleum product inventories. Oil inventories increased significantly above expectations, while gasoline continues to decline, with its overall level already low. Exports are rising, and oil imports in the US are decreasing. The report did not exert noticeable pressure on oil prices. Contract prices remain around the session's opening.

Precious metals are losing value. After recently re-entering above the level of 4000 USD per ounce, gold is down by 1%. Platinum and Silver are faring worse, losing over 2%.

In the currency market, significant weakness of the dollar is visible today. The American currency is losing over 0.7% to the Franc, 0.45% to the Euro, 0.5% to the Pound, and 0.25% to the Japanese yen. The Pound and Swiss Franc are showing strength, gaining against most currency pairs.

The retreat from risk does not spare the cryptocurrency market. A broad sell-off is visible, reaching up to 10% for smaller tokens. Bitcoin has once again fallen below 100k dollars after a drop of over 3%, and Ethereum is down over 5%, reaching the level of 3200 dollars.

