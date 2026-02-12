Daily summary: Silver plunges 9% 🚨Indices, crypto and precious metals under pressure

A string of relatively strong US economic data has helped halt the dollar sell-off , while US equity indices and precious metals are sliding . Silver is down as much as 9% , testing $76 per ounce , while gold is off nearly 3% to around $4,950 per ounce .

Today’s US initial jobless claims came in at 227k versus 223k expected, with continuing claims edging slightly higher. Home sales also disappointed, falling by more than 8% versus roughly 4% expected, although the drop follows a strong increase in the prior month.

Bitcoin fell 2% today to $65.5k range amid software stocks sell-off on Wall Street and strenghtening US dollar. Markets are pricing longer than expected 'Fed pause' which may be not helpful for crypto assets. Ethereum is down almost 1% today, falling to $1.9k. Standard Chartered now expects Bitcoin to fall to $50k this year, ending 2026 at $100k level, with Etheruem 'bottoming' at $1.4k and $4k until the year-end.

