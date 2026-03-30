Daily Summary: Trump, Inflation, Threats, and Persian Gulf Tensions Cast a Shadow Over Wall Street

The U.S. and Israel continue their offensive against Iran, which is responding with missile attacks on neighboring countries and maintaining a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump has threatened the total destruction of Iran’s infrastructure if a deal is not reached quickly , while simultaneously claiming that ongoing negotiations are taking place in an “excellent atmosphere,” a claim Iran denies.

The U.S. president confirmed that the United States is holding talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf to end the war, while stressing that it is unclear whether he can be trusted.

According to recent reports, the Pentagon is preparing for the possibility of ground operations in Iran. Thousands of American soldiers and Marines are being deployed to the region, though the focus is not on a full-scale invasion, but rather on limited raids by special forces and infantry units.

Jerome Powell emphasized that the Federal Reserve is in a difficult position, balancing the fight against inflation with support for the labor market—goals that are increasingly in conflict. The Fed remains in “wait and see” mode, ignoring the short-term shock from the oil market, but warns that if inflation persists or inflation expectations rise, it may be forced to act.

As a result of rising tensions in the Gulf region , Wall Street gave back nearly all of the gains made today. The S&P 500 is down 0.1%, the Nasdaq has fallen about 0.5%, while the Dow Jones is holding a gain of roughly 0.3% at the time of this summary before 8 p.m.

In Europe, the session was broadly positive, with most stock markets posting gains . The UK’s FTSE 100 rose about 1.6%, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.9%, Germany’s DAX increased 0.9%, and Spain’s IBEX 35 closed up 0.8%.

Inflation in Germany accelerated significantly but was in line with market expectations, suggesting that the European Central Bank will maintain its restrictive policy.

On the back of recent threats from the U.S. administration, Brent crude oil has once again approached the $110 per barrel level.

In the FX market, the Japanese yen has strengthened sharply in response to warnings from Japanese authorities about a possible intervention to curb its previous weakening.

On the precious metals market , there has been a partial return of positive sentiment: gold is up 0.7%, surpassing $4,500 per ounce, while silver has gained over 1%, rising above $70 per ounce.

The cryptocurrency market is also showing gains today. Bitcoin is up 0.7%, testing the $67,000 level, while Ethereum has risen nearly 2.5%, hovering around $2,050.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.