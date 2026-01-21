Daily Summary: Trump signals restraint over Greenland, easing market jitters

Donald Trump’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos was notably more measured than his rhetoric of recent days. The President stated he has no intention of using force in his pursuit of Greenland, though he pointedly refused to abandon the acquisition plan.

The absence of any mention of new tariffs or controversial domestic policies—such as credit card interest rate caps—sparked a relief rally on Wall Street following yesterday’s aggressive sell-off.

US equity futures saw a decisive bid. The US500 climbed as much as 1% earlier in the day, marking its strongest potential daily gain since late November. However, with two hours of cash trading remaining, the contract has pared gains to 0.4%.

Broader US indices are also trending higher. The tech-heavy US100 is up 0.5%, while the small-cap US2000 and the Blue-Chip US30 have both advanced by more than 0.4%.

European markets fared less well. The DE40 (tracking the German DAX) shed 0.3% today. Conversely, the UK100 gained 0.5%. Asian markets saw more robust activity, with the JP225 rallying more than 1% during the session.

Netflix earnings proved a focal point for Wall Street. While fourth-quarter results were broadly in line with expectations, the company’s guidance for Q1 and the full year 2026 disappointed. Management also unveiled a revised all-cash bid for Warner Bros and suspended share buybacks to preserve capital. Netflix shares, which plunged over 7% in pre-market trading, are currently down 4%; the stock has now lost more than a third of its value since its all-time high.

Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty supported precious metals, though only gold and platinum maintained gains of over 1% through the day. Gold touched nearly $4,900 per ounce, bringing its year-to-date return to over 12%.

New forecasts suggest gold could reach $7,000 should tariff-related turmoil—specifically regarding Greenland—persist. Despite the partial restoration of market calm, gold remains underpinned at elevated levels.

Silver retreated by 1.3% to $93 per ounce. Pressure is mounting not only from upcoming futures contract deliveries but also from fears of demand destruction in the solar sector. Bloomberg NEF reports that silver’s share of photovoltaic panel costs has surged from roughly 3% in 2023 to nearly 30% today, warning that margins may turn negative if silver sustains prices above $100.

Natural Gas (NATGAS) prices surged a staggering 22% as forecasts of a weekend "cold snap" threatened to spike demand and freeze production infrastructure in Texas. This has created extreme backwardation, with the February contract trading at a premium of more than $1 over March.

The EURUSD pair saw its weekly gains capped at just over 1%, testing the 1.17 level. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to reassure investors, stating there are no concerns regarding the stability of US debt and no rational basis for a sell-off of Treasuries by European institutions.

Commodity currencies outperformed against the Greenback, led by the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), which investors view as geographically insulated from the US-Europe friction. Analysts note, however, that New Zealand’s interest rates currently remain lower than those in the US or Australia.

The Yen remained steady despite a historic surge in Japanese yields. The 40-year JGB yield breached 4% for the first time, driven by the ambitious spending plans of the Sanae Takaichi administration. Market consensus now suggests the Bank of Japan may be forced into as many as three interest rate hikes in 2026.

