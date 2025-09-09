Daily Summary: Wall Street and US dollar gain despite weak US jobs report

U.S. index futures are trading higher despite an alarmingly large downward revision to labor market data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), between 2024 and March 2025, the U.S. economy shed 911,000 jobs , compared to forecasts of around 700,000 and the previous estimate of nearly 820,000 .

Cocoa rose 1.5% , though the rebound remains weak after prices recently hit 10-month lows.

Oil and industrial metals posted moderate declines, partly following the latest STEO report. In cryptocurrencies, buying pressure remains evident, with most major tokens advancing. Bitcoin rebounded above $60,000, holding steady gains, while Ethereum benefited from expectations of further Fed policy easing, which supports risk assets.

