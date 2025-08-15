DAX: DE40 slightly loses ahead of Trump - Putin talks 📉Rheinmetall under pressure

European indices are mostly rising, but DAX (DE40) futures, which were up nearly 0.4%, have pulled back from local highs and turned lower. Outside of U.S. macroeconomic data, the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is today’s key market event (7 PM GMT). The European defense sector is under pressure ahead of the meeting between the two presidents, as investors sell defense stocks amid expectations of a potential ceasefire and a second round of negotiations between the United States and Russia — this time with the participation of Ukraine and European nations. Shares of defense company Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) are down nearly 3%, making it the weakest component of the DAX index.

are down nearly 3%, making it the weakest component of the DAX index. Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) extends yesterday’s losses, falling another 6%.

extends yesterday’s losses, falling another 6%. The European defense sector remains pressured — shares of UK companies Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems are down 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

and are down 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Shares of Norwegian defense systems supplier Kongsberg Gruppen are down nearly 3%; French defense groups Thales and Dassault Aviation are also trading lower.

are down nearly 3%; French defense groups and are also trading lower. On the German market, the best-performing stocks are Douglas AG, Lanxess, and Koenig & Bauer. The European markets await U.S. macroeconomic data: Retail sales at 12:30 GMT

Industrial production at 1:15 GMT

University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 2 PM GMT Source: xStation5 Shares of Rheinmetall (D1 interval) Shares of Rheinmetall, the main supplier of defense systems to the German army (artillery, 155 mm shells, military vehicles), are falling today and, for the first time since November 2024, are testing the 100-session exponential moving average (EMA100, black line). The share price is moving within a downward price channel, and any optimistic signals from the Trump–Putin meeting could trigger even greater selling pressure. A drop below €1,500 could open the way for a test of the 200-session EMA200 at €1,350 per share. Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

