DAX: German stocks on the rise; DE40 gains 0.5%📈Thyssenkrupp and Hapag Lloyd drop

Futures on DAX (DE40) rise on European optimism before Trump - Putin talks and positive sentiments on Wall Street. Investors await for important US macro data - jobless claims and PPI report (for July). Rheinmetall and Allianz dominate the rise among DAX-listed companies; Fraport rises almost 3%

Grenke, Douglas AG, Energiekontor, Alzchem and LEG Immobilen shares dominate gains on the German stock market

Porsche (P911.DE) plans to invest in defense, creating venture fund worth EUR 500 million

Thyssenkrupp selloff after weak earnings report pressures Salzgitter; HelloFresh slumps 15% after earnings

Container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyg drops almost 8% pressured by soft guidance and business uncertainty

European macro readings weaker than expected: GDP in line with expectations, but industrial production lags estimates DE40 (D1 chart) Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Thyssenkrupp Cuts Outlook Amid Weak Demand and Rising Costs Thyssenkrupp AG has revised its full-year guidance downward after reporting a steeper-than-expected loss in the third quarter, as the German industrial group struggles with sluggish demand and falling prices in key markets. Key points: P rofit guidance narrowed: Adjusted EBIT now seen at the lower end of €600 million to €1 billion.

Revenue forecast cut: Sales expected to drop by 5%–7% this year, versus a previous outlook of up to a 3% decline.

Investment trimmed: Capital spending plans reduced by €200 million to €1.4–€1.6 billion.

Weak auto demand: The European car sector remains below pre-pandemic production levels.

Energy costs still biting: Higher power prices continue to pressure margins.

Defense bright spot: Orders at Marine Systems surged 21% on strong submarine demand. The group posted a net loss of €278 million in the quarter, compared with €54 million a year earlier, while revenue fell 9% to €8.2 billion. CEO Miguel López described the period as one marked by “enormous macroeconomic uncertainty”, noting sharp weakness across automotive, engineering and construction industries. Thyssenkrupp, once a diversified giant spanning steel, elevators and industrial services, is pressing ahead with a major restructuring. Shareholders have approved a partial spin-off of its Marine Systems division to capitalise on booming defense demand, while the company also seeks a buyer for its underperforming steel unit. Source: xStation5 Hapag-Lloyd Delivers Strong Q2 Results, But Outlook Tempers Investors The German container-shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE) posted solid financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with revenue up 11% year-on-year to $10.6 billion. The logistics giant continues to show strong operational and financial health, yet its stock dropped sharply after management struck a cautious tone for the rest of the year. Key points: Revenue growth: Q2 revenue rose 11% YoY to $10.6 billion, outpacing the broader container market’s 4.5% growth.

Profit stability: Group profit held steady at $775 million.

Market reaction: Shares fell 6.84% post-earnings, closing at $124.00 — below the 52-week high of $174.60.

Updated guidance: EBITDA now expected between $2.5–$4.0 billion.

Cost efficiency drive: $1 billion in savings targeted by 2026. Hapag-Lloyd’s 11% increase in shipped volumes reflects effective network strategies and a competitive position in the global container market. However, uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and forecasts for softer shipping volumes in the second half have weighed on investor sentiment. Financial snapshot: Revenue: $10.6B (+11% YoY)

Group EBIT: $677M

Group profit: $775M (flat YoY)

Average freight rate: $1,400 per TEU (unchanged) CEO Rolf Habenjanssen pointed to operational consistency, noting the company has maintained 90% schedule reliability since the start of the year. CFO Mark Frese underlined the cost-control focus, highlighting the new savings program aimed at $1B by 2026. Risks to watch are: volatile U.S. trade policy dampening demand, expected volume softness in H2 2025, potential freight rate declines and global trade headwinds from macroeconomic pressures, but also execution challenges in fleet and terminal expansion. Source: xStation5

