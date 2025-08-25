DE40: Correction of gains in the shade of positive data

Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday sparked euphoria in the indices. On Monday morning, European indices begin with a correction of these gains. DE40 drops by 0.36% at the opening, EU50 down by 0.45%.

Macroeconomic data: The IFO "Business Climate" index showed a significant increase, exceeding expectations. It currently indicates 89 compared to the expected 88.6 and 87 in previous expectations. This marks the largest increase in 2 years. An even greater rise is noted in the expectations index, which increased from 90.8 in June to 91.6 points in August. Despite many concerns, the European economy is gaining momentum.

Christine Lagarde, in her latest statement, claims that the European labor market has handled the shock very well and suggests that the worst is over.

Moody's downgrades Austria's credit rating amid concerns about the growing budget deficit.

The options market increasingly favors the euro's valuation against the dollar. Europe has ended the cycle of interest rate cuts without drastic economic slowdown or deterioration in the labor market. Meanwhile, pressure on the FED to accelerate and deepen its rate cut cycle is growing stronger.

DE40 (D1):



The technical situation of the index is quite tense. On the 1-day interval, the price is at a crucial moment. The area around 24,320 is the lower boundary of the upward channel. Additional support for this trend is the nearby EMA 50 average. If the current upward trend fails to hold, it will likely face consolidation within the ranges of 23,500 to 24,650. Further declines may be protected by another support zone between 23,500 and 23,000, defined by local lows and additionally reinforced by the EMA 100 average. Source: Xstation5

Company news: Leaders of European stock market gains start the week with declines. Valneva (VLA.FR) , a French vaccine manufacturer, lost the license for one of its products in the USA, resulting in a loss of over 20% and erasing all gains from the previous week.

Ørsted (ORSTED.DK) loses 15% due to a conflict with the presidential administration regarding the construction of wind turbines near Rhode Island.

The worsening sentiment towards renewable energy causes a nearly 4% drop in shares of wind turbine manufacturer - Vestas(VWS.DK).

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.