DE40: France pulls the market lower 📉

Key takeaways France minister resigns again, French market in shambles

Armed industry continues to outperform

Retail sales in line

The European market opened the session with a nervous tone, reacting to the news of another resignation of the French Prime Minister. The ongoing political instability in Paris is escalating, which has led to immediate corrections in quotations, worsening sentiment, and increased risk aversion in many segments of Europe. FRA40 contracts are losing more than 1.4% today. SPA35 and NED25 are reacting better, rising over 0.2% despite the instability. Other European indices remain around the opening levels.

The CAC40 index is losing across the entire market, with French financial institutions under the most pressure.

Macroeconomic Data:

Retail sales data across the European Union met economists' expectations but still indicate weaker consumption than a year ago. In August, sales increased symbolically on a monthly basis, confirming stabilization after previous declines, but remain lower on an annual basis compared to the same period last year. Retail sales for August (m/m): 0.1% (forecast 0.1%; previously -0.4%)

Retail sales for August (y/y): 1% (previously 2.1%) DE40 (D1) Source: Xstation5

The price on the chart remained below the resistance level of 24600 to 24500, which is a sign of buyer weakness. Considering the high RSI indicator, the base scenario might be a downward correction towards support at FIBO 23. However, if buyers manage to overcome the nearest resistance and maintain growth momentum, the next target would be another ATH.

Company News:

Hensoldt (HAG.DE) - Defense companies are experiencing another upward session. The military optics and electronics manufacturer is rising over 1%. This is due not only to increasing geopolitical tensions but also to comments from the German government about potential share purchases in defense companies.

Aston Martin (AML.UK) - The luxury car manufacturer announced a larger loss due to pressure on markets in America and Asia. The company's shares are falling by 7%.

SEB (SK.FR) - The French kitchen equipment manufacturer published quarterly sales results that were below expectations. The company is losing 20%.

Redcare Pharmacy (RDC.DE) — The German pharmacy chain published excellent sales results and assured further growth. The company's stock is soaring by over 9%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.