DE40: Optimism returns to European markets after FED decision

Yesterday's FED decision brought optimism to today's trading session in Europe. Major indices, including DAX and Euro Stoxx 50, are up by slightly over 1%. Technology and clothing companies are driving the market upwards, benefiting from improved forecasts, solid results from previous days, and expectations of improved consumer sentiment due to lower interest rates in the USA. Contracts DE40, FRA40, and AUT20 are up by over 1%.

An additional stabilizing factor is the agreement between the Italian banking lobby and the government to freeze deferred tax assets until 2026, which was positively received as a signal of regulatory predictability. At the same time, some investors remain cautious, as defensive positions are forming in the banking sector on the options market, suggesting that distrust of future fiscal burdens still persists. Contracts on Italian indices are up by over 0.4%.

Macroeconomic Data.

The Fed meeting concluded with a 25 basis point rate cut, which was in line with market expectations. The decision signals that the FED values the strength of the labor market and market stability, but also indicated that the U.S. economy is still strong and does not yet require further cuts to maintain growth.

In Europe, the Central Bank of Norway also decided on a 25 basis point cut, which was positively received by the market. The Norwegian krone is strengthening in light of the "hawkish cut."

Today, the Bank of England also made a decision to maintain the current level of interest rates. The market seems to suggest that the Bank of England overestimates the strength of the British economy or does not believe in the declared path of the bank's interest rates. The pound, despite maintaining rates, is losing against most major currencies. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

DE40 (D1)

Source: xStation

The chart shows an attempt to negate the head and shoulders pattern, where the market tried to rebound after breaking the neckline, but the current increases look like a classic retest from below. The FIBO setup and previous support levels, which have turned into resistance, strengthen the scenario of continued declines. A successful breakout and maintaining above the neckline could mean negating the pattern.

Company News:

Pets at Home Group (PETS.UK) - The valuation collapsed by several percent after the company's CEO left. The company also warned of risks to its revenues in light of deteriorating consumer sentiment.

The agreement between the Italian banking lobby and the government to freeze deferred tax assets until 2026. Unicredit (UCG.IT) is down about 1%.

Continental (CON.DE) - The tire manufacturer is losing over 20% of its valuation. This is due to the spin-off of "Aumovio," which will focus on the production of braking systems and automotive software.

Zalando (ZAL.DE) - The clothing company is up by almost 5% following the revelation of a large share purchase by one of the investors.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.