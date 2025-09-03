DE40: Stabilization around the 100-day EMA; Watches of Switzerland reassures on the impact of tariffs on watches💡

European stock indices recorded moderate gains during Tuesday's trading session. Yesterday, Wall Street stocks fell after industrial production data signaled a slowdown in growth and weakening employment amid persistently high inflation, and 30-year bond yields rose. However, at the end of the session in the United States, investors appeared to be buying at lower prices. DE40 contracts are up more than 0.2% today, while EU50 is adding 0.19%. Investors are reacting to the results of listed companies and awaiting tomorrow's ISM services data from the US. The macro calendar for the second half of the day will focus on the JOLTS report and durable goods orders. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation Current volatility observed on the broader European market. Source: xStation The German DE40 index is gaining 0.2% during today's session and is once again testing the support zones marked by the 100-day exponential moving average (purple curve on the chart). As long as the DE40 remains above these zones, the overall long-term upward trend remains sustainable. However, a sustained break above the aforementioned 100-day EMA, which previously weakened the medium-term upward trend, may prove crucial for this recovery. The RSI for the last 14 days is at its lowest level since June this year, which may indicate that the current pullback is already relatively large in historical terms. Source: xStation Company news Watches of Switzerland (WOSG.UK) announced that its results for the first half of the fiscal year will be in line with expectations thanks to strong demand in the US and a stable market for luxury watches and jewelry in the UK. The company does not expect increased US tariffs on Swiss watches to affect its results, as the brand's partners have built up adequate stocks and watch exports from Switzerland rose by 45% year-on-year in July. The company's shares rose by around 11% at the opening of trading following this announcement. The management confirmed the continuation of good results and growth in both key segments, the US and the UK, in line with the forecast presented in July 2025. Currently, the company's shares are gaining slightly over 8%. Jefferies analysts have raised their recommendation for Prosus NV (PRX.NL) from "hold" to "buy," highlighting the credibility of the company's strategy and the successes of its management, especially under new CEO Fabricio Bloisi. The new target price is €65.50, which represents a potential increase of approximately 28% from the last price of around €52. The company's shares are up slightly above 1% today. Aegon (AGN.NL) is selling a 6% stake in ASR Nederland, reducing its stake to approximately 24%, with the transaction valued at approximately €720 million. The sale includes 12.5 million shares, of which ASR will repurchase approximately 15% of the sold stake, allocating up to €150 million for this purpose. This move is in line with Aegon's strategy of withdrawing from the Dutch market and focusing on its US operations and transferring its legal registration to the US. The high price of ASR shares (up 26% this year) and strong investor demand demonstrated the attractiveness of the offer and the successful integration of the two companies. Analysts' activities: Grade increases: Adidas upgraded to "buy" by Jefferies; target price €220.

BP upgraded to "neutral" by Morgan Stanley; target price 400 pence.

Nokia upgraded to "outperform" by BNPP Exane; target price €4.30.

Watches of Switzerland upgraded to "buy" by Deutsche Bank. Grade reductions: Continental downgraded to "below average" by Bernstein; target price €66

Equinor downgraded to "below average" by Morgan Stanley; target price NOK 230

Puma downgraded to below average by JPMorgan; target price €16.

Siemens downgraded to neutral by Grupo Santander; target price €233.70.

Volvo downgraded to hold by Nordea.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.