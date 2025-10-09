Delta Airlines stock lifts off after earnings✈️

Key takeaways Delta Air Lines Earnings has beaten the estimates

Price grows 6% in premarket

Operational Margins are 10% now

60% of revenue comes from premium customers

Delta Airlines published its financial results for the first half of the year today before the session started, which turned out to be better than analysts' expectations. Investors reacted enthusiastically, with the airline's shares rising by over 6% in pre-session trading.

The company showed very solid results, surpassing market estimates both in terms of earnings per share (1.71 vs 1.53) and revenue (15.20B vs 15.04B).

Delta increased its operating profit to $1.7 billion, which corresponds to a 10% operating margin. This is an impressive result in the context of the industry and the scale of the carrier. At the same time, the airline continues the trend of increasing operating revenue while reducing debt levels, which improves the balance sheet structure and strengthens the company's financial position.

The revenue structure, which the company boasted about, is also noteworthy. As much as 60% of the revenue is generated by premium segment customers. This group is particularly valuable to the company because it is less sensitive to economic fluctuations and allows for higher margins.

Delta's results also have a macroeconomic dimension. They serve as a kind of litmus test for the condition of the American consumer and business demand. In the face of limited transparency of economic data due to the ongoing partial shutdown of the US government, the carrier's data provides valuable insights into current economic activity and demand strength in the premium services sector.

Considering the impressive financial results, operational successes, and exceptionally strong network of connections, Delta Air Lines remains one of the best-managed carriers in the market.

Combined with a consistent dividend policy and improved balance sheet structure, the market seems to be pricing in further increases in the company's value, seeing it as a stable beneficiary of the revival in global air travel. DAL.US (D1)

Source: Xstation

From a technical standpoint, Delta Air Lines' stock price is currently around $60, placing it in a broad consolidation range observed in recent months. For buyers to decisively take the initiative, it will be necessary to break the key resistance around $63, which coincides with the 23.6 FIBO retracement level. Breaking this threshold could pave the way for further increases and potentially establish a new historical high above $70. Conversely, persistent weakness on the demand side and a potential breach of support near $55, coinciding with the 50 FIBO level, could provoke further depreciation towards recent lows around $50, where institutional demand has appeared in the past.

