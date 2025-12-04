Dollar General - Double digit gains after earnings

Revenue fell this quarter to $10.60 billion, which was in line with consensus. Year over year, the company still records noticeable growth.

Where the results shine the brightest is profitability, with EPS reaching $1.28, beating market expectations by over 30%.

LfL sales increased by 4%.

Gross margin rose to as much as 29.9%, representing a 1% year-over-year increase.

Nominally, net profit increased by as much as 43.8% year over year, amounting to $282.7 million. Dollar General, one of the leading retailers in the USA, has published its results for the third quarter of 2025. Despite (or perhaps due to) the gloomy atmosphere in the job market and among consumers, the chain of stores reported very good results, which resulted in significant increases. By the end of the session, the company's stock rose by as much as 12%. The management boasted about opening 196 new stores, modernizing 1,100 existing ones, and announced a dividend of $0.59. The management stated that next year they want to maintain the pace and achieve net sales growth of 4.7-4.9 percent, which is an increase from the previous forecasted level of 4.3-4.8. Investors in the unassuming company seem to be on the verge of euphoria. The company presented very good results and even better forecasts despite market concerns about the condition of the American consumer. Concerns about the job market and consumer or broadly defined recession may, however, start to work in favor of companies like Dollar General. The store belongs to the budget segment. In times of weak economic conditions, such stores do not lose customers or revenue because their customers have no reason to limit their consumption, but they gain new customers who, in better times, would dine in restaurants or buy better products in more expensive stores. DG.US (D1) Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.