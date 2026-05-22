Economic calendar (22.05.2026) US UoM final data in focus, German Ifo beats expectations

Today’s macro calendar is relatively light, with investor attention focused primarily on the final US consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings from the University of Michigan survey, as well as Canadian retail sales and PPI data. Earlier business sentiment releases from Europe came in above expectations. France’s overall business climate indicator remained unchanged at 94 points, in line with both market expectations and the previous reading. However, the manufacturing sentiment index rose to 102 points versus forecasts of 99 and the previous 100, signaling improving sector activity.

Germany’s IFO expectations index came in at 83.8 points, above the 83.5 consensus and the previous 83.3 reading. Meanwhile, the IFO current conditions component fell to 86.1 points, compared to expectations of 85.1 and 85.4 previously. The headline German IFO business climate index rose to 84.9 points, beating expectations of 84.2 and improving from the previous 84.4, pointing to a moderate improvement in economic sentiment. Macroeconomic Calendar 14:30 | Canada - Retail Sales (MoM)

Consensus: 0.6% Previous: 0.7% 14:30 | Canada - Core Retail Sales (MoM)

Consensus: 0.9% Previous: 0.5% 14:30 | Canada - PPI (MoM)

Consensus: 1.3% Previous: 2.4% 14:30 | Canada - Core PPI (YoY)

Consensus: 7.8% Previous: not available 14:30 | US - Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (MoM)

Consensus: 2.6% Previous: 12.0% 16:00 | US — University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final)

Consensus: 48.2 pts Previous: 48.2 pts 16:00 | US — University of Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Final)

Consensus: 3.4% Previous: 3.4% 16:00 | US — University of Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Final)

Consensus: 4.6% Previous: 4.5% 16:00 | US — University of Michigan Consumer Expectations

Consensus: 48.5 pts Previous: 48.5 pts 16:00 | US — University of Michigan Current Conditions

Consensus: 48 pts Previous: 47.8 pts Central Bank Speakers 13:30 | ECB — Boris Vujčić speaks

13:30 | ECB — Muller speaks

13:30 | ECB — Kazimir speaks

16:00 | Fed — Christopher Waller speaks EURUSD (D1) Source: xStation5

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