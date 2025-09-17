Economic calendar: all eyes on Fed (17.09.2025)

Today’s economic calendar looks packed, but for most of the market there is really only one event – the Fed interest rate decision. Markets have been largely pricing in a 25 bps cut for weeks, so the focus today will be on Jerome Powell’s press conference, which will shape investors’ expectations for further U.S. monetary easing. Interestingly, an unexpected 50 bps cut could paradoxically sound hawkish, especially if Powell’s language suggested a single “precautionary” adjustment to navigate a difficult balance or risks. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The Fed will not be the only central banking highlight. The Bank of Canada also announces its rate decision today, facing currently moderate inflation and an unusually weak labor market. Muted volatility in the forex and equity markets could also be stirred by today’s Eurozone inflation release and U.S. housing data. On the commodities side, the EIA report will likely make waves. Today’s Economic Calendar: 07:00 BST – UK August inflation data: CPI: current 3.8% y/y; forecast 3.8% y/y; previous 3.8% y/y CPI: current 0.3% m/m; forecast 0.3% m/m; previous 0.1% m/m

08:30 BST – Eurozone – Speech by ECB President Lagarde

10:00 BST – Eurozone August inflation data: CPI: forecast 2.1% y/y; previous 2.0% y/y CPI: forecast 0.2% m/m; previous 0.0% m/m Core CPI: forecast 2.3% y/y; previous 2.3% y/y Core CPI: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous -0.2% m/m HICP ex-energy & food: forecast 2.3% y/y; previous 2.4% y/y HICP ex-energy & food: forecast 0.3% m/m; previous -0.1% m/m

13:30 BST – U.S. housing & construction data for August: Housing starts: previous 5.2% m/m Building permits: previous -2.2% m/m

13:30 BST – Canada – Canadian foreign securities purchases for July: previous 9.040B

14:45 BST – Canada – BoC statement

14:45 BST – Canada – Interest rate decision: forecast 2.50%; previous 2.75%

15:30 BST – Canada – BoC press conference

15:30 BST – U.S. EIA report: Gasoline inventories: previous 1.458M Heating oil inventories: previous 0.266M Weekly refinery utilization – EIA (t/t): previous 0.6% Crude oil throughput by refineries – EIA (t/t): previous -0.051M Crude oil imports: previous 0.668M Crude oil inventories: forecast 1.400M; previous 3.939M Distillate fuel production: previous -0.024M Weekly distillate stocks – EIA: previous 4.715M Gasoline production: previous -0.285M Crude inventories at Cushing: previous -0.365M

16:30 BST – U.S. GDP data: Atlanta FED Nowcast (Q3): forecast 3.4%; previous 3.4%

18:00 BST – Germany – Speech by Bundesbank President Nagel

19:00 BST – U.S. – FOMC economic projections

19:00 BST – U.S. – FOMC statement

19:00 BST – U.S. – Interest rate decision for December: forecast 4.25%; previous 4.50%

19:30 BST – U.S. – Jerome Powell press conference

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.