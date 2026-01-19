Economic calendar: Davos and quarterly earnings on Wall Street 🔎

This week, the annual World Economic Forum meeting begins in Davos, bringing together around 3,000 participants, including billionaires with combined wealth exceeding USD 500 billion, as well as business leaders, bankers, and politicians. Later in the week, we will also learn the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. Detailed calendar for this week (UTC+1h): Monday, 19 January all day - bank holiday in the USA

all day - start of the Davos Forum

03:00 - GDP, retail sales and manufacturing in China

11:00 - HICP inflation in the Eurozone

14:30 - CPI inflation in Canada Tuesday, 20 January 02:00 - Interest rate decision in China

08:00 - PPI inflation in Germany

08:00 - UK labour market data

08:30 - PPI inflation in Switzerland

after the session - Netflix results Wednesday, 21 December all day - Trump's speech in Davos

08:00 - CPI and PPI inflation in the United Kingdom

08:30 - Speech by Lagarde from the ECB

17:45 - Speech by Lagarde from the ECB

22:40 - API data on US oil inventories (weekly) Thursday, 22 January all day - bank holiday in China

01:30 - Australian labour market data

10:00 - Norgesbank decision

10:00 - labour market and industry data in Poland

1:30 p.m. - EBC Minutes

14:30 - US GDP data/claims

16:30 - EIA data on US gas reserves

18:00 - DoE data on crude oil stocks in the US

after the session - Intel results Friday, 23 January 00:30 - CPI inflation in Japan

02:00 - BoJ decision

10:00 - Eurozone PMI data for services and industry for January

11:00 - Speech by Lagarde from the ECB

15:45 - US PMI data for services and industry for January

16:00 - UoM data for January This week will also bring earnings releases from so-called “old economy” companies, alongside reports from technology firms. The following companies will present their quarterly results:

