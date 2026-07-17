Economic calendar - Europe's Inflation and US Housing Market in Spotlight

Friday brings a relative calm to the financial markets after an intense trading week. Investors' primary focus is directed toward the US housing market data and the final release of June's consumer inflation (HICP) in the Eurozone. Wall Street indices have recently experienced declines, mainly driven by weakness in the technology sector and lower investment spending forecasts among key semiconductor manufacturers. Additionally, market sentiment continues to be shaped by comments from central bankers, with ECB's Piero Cipollone scheduled to speak today. In the currency markets, volatility remains a key factor for Euro and US Dollar pairs, which will be directly influenced by this afternoon's macroeconomic releases from across the Atlantic. Key Releases from the Asian Session The Asian session lacked high-volatility macroeconomic releases, leaving market participants to trade primarily on the back of global sentiment flowing from core markets.

At 01:00, Fed Board Member Philip Jefferson delivered a public speech, which did not offer any groundbreaking declarations regarding the immediate policy path of the Federal Reserve. Kalendarz makroekonomiczny 08:00 Romania - Industrial production s.a. m/m (May). Consensus: no data. Previous reading: 1.5%

09:00 Czech Republic - PPI m/m (June). Consensus: -0.4%. Previous reading: -0.1%

09:00 Czech Republic - PPI y/y (June). Consensus: 1.5%. Previous reading: 1.5%

09:00 Slovakia - HICP y/y (June). Consensus: 3.5%. Previous reading: 4%

10:00 Eurozone - Current account s.a. (EUR) (May). Consensus: 17.5 billion. Previous reading: 15.7 billion

11:00 Eurozone - Final HICP m/m (June). Consensus: -0.1%. Previous reading: 0.1%

11:00 Eurozone - Final HICP y/y (June). Consensus: 2.8%. Previous reading: 3.2%

11:00 Eurozone - Final core HICP m/m (June). Consensus: 0.2%. Previous reading: 0.3%

11:00 Eurozone - Final core HICP y/y (June). Consensus: 2.4%. Previous reading: 2.6%

13:00 Eurozone - Speech by ECB Board Member Piero Cipollone. Consensus: no data. Previous reading: no data

14:30 USA - Export prices m/m (June). Consensus: -0.4%. Previous reading: 1.3%

14:30 USA - Import prices m/m (June). Consensus: -0.7%. Previous reading: 1.9%

14:30 USA - Housing starts (June). Consensus: 1310k. Previous reading: 1177k

14:30 USA - Building permits (June). Consensus: 1400k. Previous reading: 1410k

15:15 USA - Industrial production m/m (June). Consensus: 0.2%. Previous reading: 0.1%

15:15 USA - Capacity utilization (June). Consensus: 76.2%. Previous reading: 76.2%

16:00 USA - Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment (July). Consensus: 51. Previous reading: 49.5

19:00 USA - Baker Hughes oil rig count (week). Consensus: 446. Previous reading: 445 Markets to Watch EUR/USD – The final HICP inflation data from the Eurozone combined with the highly anticipated US housing market pack could trigger significant moves on the major currency pair.

US Housing Sector & S&P 500 – Housing starts and building permits will provide crucial clues regarding the health of the US consumer and the broader economy under high interest rates.



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