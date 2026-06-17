Economic Calendar: Fed decision under Kevin Warsh leadership takes center stage

Wednesday's trading session on the financial markets is dominated by anticipation ahead of the evening monetary policy statement from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Investors are heavily focused on the Federal Reserve economic projections and the press conference of the new Chairman, Kevin Warsh, which are set to determine the direction for the US dollar and global equity indices. The geopolitical situation remains stable amid the ongoing G7 Summit. Aside from the Fed decision, markets are digesting a series of crucial inflation readings from Europe (United Kingdom, Eurozone) alongside key retail sales data from the US, driving elevated volatility across pound and euro pairs as well as US Treasury yields. Key publications from the Asian session Overnight, the central bank of Chile maintained interest rates at the current level of 4.50%.

Data from New Zealand showed a smaller than expected current account deficit for the first quarter, which landed at -1.01 billion NZD.

Mixed signals emerged from Japan, where the May trade balance missed expectations at -378.7 billion JPY, though export growth accelerated to 17% y/y and April machinery orders strongly rebounded by 8,7% m/m. Kalendarz makroekonomiczny 08:00 United Kingdom Inflation CPI m/m. Konsensus: 0,4%. Poprzedni odczyt: 0,7%.

08:00 United Kingdom Core inflation CPI m/m. Konsensus: 0,4%. Poprzedni odczyt: 0,7%.

08:00 United Kingdom Inflation CPI y/y. Konsensus: 3%. Poprzedni odczyt: 2,8%.

08:00 United Kingdom Core inflation CPI y/y. Konsensus: 2,7%. Poprzedni odczyt: 2,5%.

08:00 United Kingdom Inflation PPI m/m. Konsensus: 0,5%. Poprzedni odczyt: 1,5%.

08:30 Hungary Wages y/y. Konsensus: brak danych. Poprzedni odczyt: 9,2%.

09:00 Switzerland SECO Economic Forecasts. Konsensus: brak danych. Poprzedni odczyt: brak danych.

09:00 Slovakia Inflation HICP y/y. Konsensus: 4,1%. Poprzedni odczyt: 4%.

09:30 Sweden Interest rate decision. Konsensus: 1,75%. Poprzedni odczyt: 1,75%.

11:00 Eurozone Final inflation HICP m/m. Konsensus: 1,0%. Poprzedni odczyt: 0,1%.

11:00 Eurozone Final inflation HICP y/y. Konsensus: 3,0%. Poprzedni odczyt: 3,2%.

13:00 USA Mortgage applications. Konsensus: brak danych. Poprzedni odczyt: 10,8%.

14:30 USA Retail sales m/m. Konsensus: 0,5%. Poprzedni odczyt: 0,5%.

14:30 USA Retail sales ex autos m/m. Konsensus: 0,7%. Poprzedni odczyt: 0,5%.

14:30 Canada New housing price index m/m. Konsensus: -0,4%. Poprzedni odczyt: -0,1%.

16:00 USA Pending home sales m/m. Konsensus: 1,4%. Poprzedni odczyt: 0,9%.

16:00 USA Business inventories m/m. Konsensus: 0,9%. Poprzedni odczyt: 0,5%.

16:30 USA Weekly crude oil inventories change. Konsensus: -7,23 mln brk. Poprzedni odczyt: -4,5 mln brk.

20:00 USA FOMC Interest rate decision. Konsensus: 3,50-3,75%. Poprzedni odczyt: 3,50-3,75%.

20:00 USA FOMC Economic projections. Konsensus: brak danych. Poprzedni odczyt: brak danych.

20:30 USA FOMC Press conference. Konsensus: brak danych. Poprzedni odczyt: brak danych. Earnings calendar Jabil Inc. przed sesją Three markets to watch: EUR/USD – the major currency pair will react with heightened volatility to both the final CPI inflation data from the Eurozone and the evening Fed statement, alongside the tone of Kevin Warsh commentary. GBP/USD – the morning batch of consumer and producer inflation data from the United Kingdom will determine the short-term trend for the British pound ahead of the evening decisions in the US. Gold (XAU/USD) – the precious metal remains extremely sensitive to hawkish or dovish shifts in the new FOMC economic projections (the dot plot) and changes in US debt yields.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.