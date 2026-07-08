Economic Calendar - FOMC Minutes and Hawkish RBNZ in the Spotlight

The primary factor shaping sentiment across global financial markets is a sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Following mutual military strikes involving US and Iranian forces, the commodities market witnessed a surge in crude oil prices. Investors are closely monitoring the risk of further conflict escalation and its potential impact on energy supply routes. This situation coincides with high anticipation for the week's key macroeconomic event – the evening release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting (FOMC Minutes). The market will scan the document for hawkish signals and guidance on the future path of interest rates, particularly in the context of high CPI inflation (4.2% YoY) and weaker labor market data for June. Elevated volatility is expected primarily across USD-related currency pairs, Wall Street equity indices, and crude oil futures. Key Releases from the Asian Session The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 2.50%, returning to its monetary policy tightening cycle due to persistent inflation.

The NZD/USD pair surged by nearly 2% in immediate response to the hawkish statement from the New Zealand central bank.

The energy commodities market experienced a rapid rally in Brent and WTI crude oil prices following reports of a direct exchange of fire between US and Iranian forces. Economic Calendar 16:00 USA - Wholesale Inventories MoM. Consensus: 0.3%. Previous reading: 0.3%

16:30 USA - EIA Crude Oil Inventories Change. Consensus: no data. Previous reading: -3.775M

16:30 USA - EIA Gasoline Inventories Change. Consensus: no data. Previous reading: -2.333M

20:00 USA - FOMC Minutes. Consensus: no data. Previous reading: no data Corporate Earnings AZZ Inc. (before market open)

Helen of Troy Ltd. (before market open)

Levi Strauss & Co. (after market close)

PriceSmart Inc. (after market close) Markets to Watch Crude Oil (WTI / Brent) – A direct flashpoint in commodity markets due to military escalation and the exchange of fire between the US and Iran in the Middle East, which is generating a high geopolitical risk premium. Dollar Index (DXY) / EUR/USD – The major currency pair and the US dollar index will face heavy volatility pressures tonight in reaction to the FOMC minutes, which will define the market implied probability of subsequent US rate moves. Wall Street (Main Indices) – The US stock market remains highly sensitive to hawkish or goveish undertones within the Fed minutes, particularly amid ongoing sector rotation and pressure within the technology space.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.