Economic calendar: Macroeconomics and Fed Officials’ Speeches in Focus (31.10.2025)

In the U.S., key focus will be on Fed officials’ speeches (Logan, Bostic, Hammack), which may confirm no interest rate cuts planned for the December meeting.

In Canada, market attention is on monthly GDP, forecasted at 0.0%, with no impact on Bank of Canada decisions.

In Europe, investors will focus on retail sales in Germany and Switzerland and inflation indicators from France, Italy, and the eurozone; eurozone CPI publication is unlikely to change ECB policy.

In Europe, investors will focus on retail sales in Germany and Switzerland and inflation indicators from France, Italy, and the eurozone; eurozone CPI publication is unlikely to change ECB policy.

Key Macroeconomic Data and Fed Speeches in Focus In the European market today, investors’ attention will be drawn to retail sales data in Germany and Switzerland, as well as inflation indicators from France, Italy, and the entire eurozone. The main event will be the publication of the eurozone CPI, although current data are not expected to influence the European Central Bank’s policy. The ECB has already concluded its monetary easing cycle and is currently focusing on monitoring the economic situation, emphasizing that it will not react to short-term deviations from the two percent inflation target. During the U.S. session, key focus will be on Canada’s monthly GDP, forecasted at zero percent compared to 0.2% in the previous period. For now, these figures are unlikely to affect Bank of Canada decisions, which has already cut interest rates to the lower bound and signals a potential end to its easing cycle, while leaving room for further action depending on economic developments. Investors will also closely watch speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, marking the end of their blackout period. Speeches by Logan, Bostic, and Hammack—known for their hawkish stance—may confirm that no interest rate cuts are planned at the Fed’s December meeting, influencing market sentiment. Key Economic Calendar (times in CET) Today’s Calendar: 08:00 Germany – Import Prices for September Import Prices m/m: actual 0.2%; forecast -0.2%; previous -0.5%

Import Prices y/y: actual -1%; forecast -1.5%; previous -1.5% 08:00 Germany – Retail Sales for September Retail Sales s.a. m/m: actual 0.2%; previous -0.2%

Retail Sales n.s.a. y/y: actual 1.9%; previous 1.8% 08:00 Turkey – Foreign Trade Balance (USD, September) Actual: -6.9 bn; previous: -4.21 bn 08:00 UK – Nationwide House Price Index m/m for October Actual: 0.3%; forecast 0.0%; previous 0.5% 08:30 Hungary – Producer Price Index (PPI) for September Previous m/m: -0.8%

Previous y/y: 2.3% 08:30 Switzerland – Retail Sales for September Retail Sales s.a. m/m: forecast 0.2%; previous -0.2%

Retail Sales w.d.a. y/y: forecast 0.3%; previous -0.2% 08:45 France – Preliminary Consumer Inflation for October CPI m/m: forecast 0.1%; previous -1%

HICP m/m: forecast 0.1%; previous -1.1%

CPI y/y: forecast 1.0%; previous 1.2%

HICP y/y: forecast 1.0%; previous 1.1% 08:45 France – Producer Price Index (PPI) for September Previous m/m: -0.2%

Previous y/y: 0.1% 10:00 Poland – Preliminary CPI for October m/m: forecast 0.4%; previous 0.0%

y/y: forecast 2.9%; previous 2.9% 11:00 Eurozone – Preliminary HICP for October HICP m/m: previous 0.1%

Core HICP m/m: previous 0.1%

HICP y/y: forecast 2.1%; previous 2.2%

Core HICP y/y: forecast 2.3%; previous 2.4% 11:00 Italy – Preliminary CPI for October m/m: forecast 0.0%; previous -0.2%

y/y: forecast 1.6%; previous 1.6% 13:30 Canada – Monthly GDP m/m for August Forecast: 0.0%; previous: 0.2% 14:30 USA – Speech by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan

14:45 USA – Chicago PMI for October Forecast: 42.3; previous: 40.6 17:00 USA – Speech by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic

17:00 USA – Speech by Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack

18:00 USA – Rig Count (Oil Market) for the Week Actual: 420 Company Calendar (pre-Wall Street session): Exxon Mobil Corporation

Abbvie Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Linde plc

Aon plc

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.