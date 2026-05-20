📅 Economic Calendar: Nvidia and FOMC Minutes in the Spotlight ❗

Today’s trading session is dominated by two key events: NVIDIA’s results following the close of Wall Street and the publication of the minutes from the April FOMC meeting this evening. 🌍 European launch The Euro Stoxx 50 opened without a clear direction – the sectoral picture is mixed. Technology and communications are in positive territory (+0.65% and +0.24%), but are only driving the market upwards to a limited extent. The biggest drag on gains is coming from Consumer Staples (-1.12%), Consumer Discretionary (-0.69%) and Financials (-0.50%). Source: XTB 📊 Leaders and stragglers at SX5E Leading the gains are Siemens Energy and ASML (both up 1.84% today), with ASML posting an impressive 38.53% YTD. Infineon continues its excellent run (+0.94% today, +74.10% YTD), bolstering the entire technology sector. At the other end of the table, Wolters Kluwer (-3.13%), which is also one of the biggest losers on an annual basis (-60.29% YTD), and SAP (-2.52%) and Hermès (-1.40%). Source: XTB 🗓️ Key macroeconomic data today 03:00 – China, interest rate decision

08:00 – UK, CPI (year-on-year) for April

11:00 – Eurozone, HICP inflation (year-on-year) for April

16:30 – US weekly crude oil inventories (EIA)

20:00⚠️ – US, Minutes of the April FOMC meeting – the key event of the day; the market will be looking for signals regarding the interest rate path and the Fed’s stance on macroeconomic uncertainty 🎯 Quarterly results – the highlight of the session Today, after the close of trading on Wall Street NVIDIA (NVDA.US) will publish its Q1 FY2027 results. This is undoubtedly the most important report of the week – with a price-to-earnings ratio in the tens, expectations are high, and any surprise could significantly move the market. Before the market opened, results were released by TJX, Target and Lowe's – consumer-sensitive companies that may provide insights into the state of the US retail sector.

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