Economic calendar: Speeches by central bankers; quarterly results from Ferrari, AMD, and Pfizer (04.11.2025)

Key takeaways The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 3.6%, which was in line with expectations.

Futures suggest a weaker opening — EU50 quotes fell 0.8% after slight gains yesterday.

Asian stock markets opened mostly lower, following mixed sentiment on Wall Street, although technology continued to perform better. Japan's Nikkei index lost about 0.36%, South Korea's Kospi fell 1.6%, and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.19%. In Hong Kong, however, the Hang Seng gained 0.2%. Despite optimism surrounding the AI-driven tech rally, investors remain cautious about rising valuations and signals from the Fed regarding interest rate policy. The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 3.6%, in line with expectations, emphasizing that part of the rise in inflation in the third quarter was temporary. In European markets, futures suggest a weaker opening — Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8% after slight gains on Monday. The DXY currency index remains stable, with antipodean currencies, especially the AUD, losing ground after the RBA's decision. The Japanese yen is performing better, supported by demand for safe-haven assets and verbal interventions. Today's events on the macroeconomic calendar include a press conference by UK Chancellor Reeves announcing a possible break on the promise not to raise income tax, data from Canada and New Zealand, key speeches by central bankers, and quarterly results from companies such as Phillips, Evonik, Ferrari, BP, AMD, Supermicro, Marathon, Pfizer, and Uber, which will be important for further market movements. Detailed calendar for the day below (BST): 08:40, Eurozone - Speech by ECB President Lagarde 09:00, Spain - October labor market data: Change in Spain's unemployment rate: forecast 5.2K; previous -4.8K; 09:00, New Zealand - RBNZ Financial Stability Report 11:00, Eurozone - Speech by ECB President Lagarde 12:35, United States - Speech by FOMC Banker Bowman 14:30, Canada - Trade balance for September: Export value: previously 60.58B;

Import value: previously 66.91B;

Trade balance: previously -6.32B; 22:30, United States - EIA report: Weekly API crude oil inventory report: previous -4,000M; 22:45, New Zealand - Q3 labor market data (labor costs, employment change, unemployment rate) 23:00, New Zealand - Speech by RBNZ Governor Orr

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.