Economic calendar: US PPI and Nvidia earnings this week 🔎

The macroeconomic calendar for the upcoming week is quite interesting. We will receive several key reports, including US PPI inflation on Friday. In addition, we will also get the Conference Board consumer confidence index and durable goods orders in the industrial sector on Tuesday and Monday, respectively. Between macroeconomic releases, we will also hear a number of speeches from Fed representatives on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For equity market investors, the key event will be the release of what is likely the most important report of the entire earnings season – Nvidia. Investor attention will also focus on consumer, technology, and insurance companies. The following companies will present their quarterly reports: Detailed economic calendar: Monday, February 23 07:30 AM GMT - Producer price inflation from Switzerland

09:00 AM GMT - IFO data from Germany

09:00 AM GMT - Retail sales data from Poland

03:00 PM GMT - US durable goods orders

05:30 PM GMT - Lagarde speech Tuesday, February 24 01:00 AM GMT - Interest rate decision in China

09:00 AM GMT - Unemployment rate in Poland

03:00 PM GMT - US consumer confidence index

09:40 PM GMT - US oil inventory changes according to API Wednesday, February 25 00:30 AM GMT - CPI data from Australia

07:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Germany

08:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Switzerland

10:00 AM GMT - HICP data from the Eurozone

03:30 PM GMT - US oil inventories according to DoE

After the session - Nvidia earnings Thursday, February 26 01:30 PM GMT - Initial jobless claims

03:30 PM GMT - EIA natural gas inventory data

11:30 PM GMT - Tokyo CPI data from Japan Friday, February 27 01:30 AM GMT - CFLP PMI index for China

07:45 AM GMT - CPI inflation from France

01:00 PM GMT - CPI inflation from Germany

01:30 PM GMT - GDP data from Canada

01:30 PM GMT - US PPI inflation

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.