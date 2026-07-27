Ethereum close to $2,000

The price of Ethereum was rising today alongside a weakening dollar. Looking through the lens of majors in the crypto market, Ethereum was one of the strongest cryptocurrencies today, approaching the $2,000 level. Ethereum is potentially breaking out of a downtrend today that has been visible in the market since September 2025. Over the course of one month, we are seeing an increase of almost 25%. At the same time, Bitcoin is gaining about 10%. Monthly changes in Ethereum. July may be the strongest month in exactly one year. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB 1. Main Growth Factors Structural Supply Pressure ( Supply Squeeze ): The ETH staking ratio has reached a record high of 34% . The locking up of such a large portion of the supply, combined with increasing gas fee burning in Layer 2 and DeFi networks and declining reserves on spot exchanges, significantly restricts market liquidity on the sell side.

Capital Return to ETFs: Following a weaker period at the turn of June and July, US spot ETH and BTC ETFs recorded positive net flows in the second half of the month.

Geopolitical De-escalation and Short Squeeze : A temporary halt in mutual attacks between the US and Iran improved global risk appetite. This triggered a cascade of short position liquidations in the cryptocurrency market valued at over $160 million within 24 hours. Cumulative 20-day purchases of ETH ETFs have risen above $300 million. They could potentially be the highest in the near future since November 2025. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB 2. Key Market Catalyst: Fed Decision (July 28–29, 2026) Despite strong fundamentals, the near-term direction of the ETH price depends on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve (FOMC) meeting. Fed Scenario: No rate change (68.5%). Potential breakout of the $2,000 level, but with a risk of failing to maintain above this resistance without new volume and new drivers for the crypto market.

Fed Scenario: 25 bps hike (31.5%). Profit-taking and an immediate price correction. This scenario could partially materialize if Kevin Warsh signals that hikes are coming.

Fed Scenario: Rate cut ( unlikely scenario). Strong bullish momentum with a technical target in the area of the May highs at $2,400 (+20%). However, this scenario could partially materialize if Kevin Warsh is dovish during the conference. 3. Risk Factors Institutional Sentiment Volatility: Despite weekly net inflows into ETFs, the end of last week brought sudden outflows, both for BTC and ETH (over $465 million from BTC ETFs alone in two days), indicating that institutional investors are still quickly taking profits before macroeconomic events.

EU and US Regulatory Background: Work on the US Clarity Act is being delayed due to political disputes in Congress, which introduces additional legal uncertainty. Summary Ethereum is at a key inflection point. If investors manage to sustainably break the psychological barrier of $2,000 with the support of a dovish message from the Fed, the technical target of the uptrend setup is at $2,400 (around the 23.6 retracement). A hawkish signal from the Federal Reserve, however, could trigger a quick pullback towards recent supports. Source: xStation Crypto assets are highly volatile and carry substantial risk. This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The 23.6% retracement metric is derived from Fibonacci retracement, a technical analysis tool that uses horizontal lines to indicate potential support or resistance levels based on key percentage levels calculated from the Fibonacci sequence. More about Fibo.



Michał Stajniak Wicedyrektor Działu Analiz Wicedyrektor Działu Analiz. W XTB od 2014 roku. Posiadacz prestiżowego certyfikatu CFA. Absolwent kierunku Metody Ilościowe w Ekonomii i Systemy Informacyjne w Szkole Głównej Handlowej. Specjalista rynku surowcowego. Częsty gość w mediach branżowych. Go to the expert

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.