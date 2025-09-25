EURUSD under pressure 📌Fed's Goolsbee and Schmid remarks on US monetary policy

Fed bankers Goolsbee and Schmid commented today on the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve policy. Below are their remarks. Schmid (Fed) A quarter-point rate cut was a reasonable risk-management move.

Inflation remains too high, while the labor market is still balanced.

The Fed’s supervisory role over banks is important for the central bank’s broader mission.

Future monetary policy decisions will be data-dependent.

Fed policy is currently slightly restrictive — which is the right place to be.

Inflation is still too high, and the current labor market remains largely in balance.

Recent data point to rising risks for the labor market.

A rate cut was appropriate to offset labor market risks.

The Fed is currently close to fulfilling its mandates, but policy must remain forward-looking. Goolsbee (Fed) I remain broadly optimistic that we are on the “golden path,” with inflation trending lower.

In the short term, the biggest concern is the risk of persistently higher inflation.

AI adoption by businesses has not been as large as many assume.

Historically, short or limited government shutdowns do not have lasting economic effects.

Some labor market measures are pointing to greater stability.

The labor market is cooling mildly.

If government can dictate to the central bank what to do with rates, inflation rises.

Rates could fall further if stagflation risks fade.

I see a “strange environment” with risks on both jobs and inflation.

Rates could come down quite a bit more if inflation heads toward 2%, but I am cautious about front-loading cuts.

Relying on inflation being transitory makes me uneasy.

I am somewhat uncomfortable with cutting rates too quickly based solely on slowing job data.

The labor market seems to be cooling while inflation is rising.

