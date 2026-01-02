Fashion giant overshadowed by train accident near Machu Picchu 🚞

- Tragedy at Machu Picchu. Is this an image crisis for LVMH?
- Fashion giant controls 50% of Belmond (PeruRail), the company whose train was involved in an accident.
- Tragedy at Machu Picchu. Is this an image crisis for LVMH?
- Fashion giant controls 50% of Belmond (PeruRail), the company whose train was involved in an accident.
The train accident near Machu Picchu, which was widely reported in the media on Tuesday, is more than just a local incident; it is a potential image crisis for LVMH (MC.FR), one of the most powerful luxury brands in the world. The death of one person and dozens of injured passengers on a route that the group promotes as a "top-of-the-line" journey is a scenario that no management team is prepared for. For LVMH, owner of Belmond, the exclusive travel operator whose train crashed, the news potentially damages the company's image in the eyes of consumers.
The tragedy occurred on December 30, 2025. Two trains collided head-on on a narrow railway line at the foot of Machu Picchu. One of the trains belonged to PeruRail (an operator affiliated with LVMH), the other to Inca Rail (affiliated with the Carlyle Group). The line has only one track, which means that trains traveling in opposite directions must stop at designated locations and wait for the other to pass. According to Belmond, the Inca Rail train did not stop where it should have, continued to travel on an unauthorized section of the track, and collided about 400 meters further on. Inca Rail denies fault, saying it is too early to draw conclusions. For Machu Picchu, a site that attracts over a million tourists a year and is a major source of income for Peru's tourism industry, this is a shock at a time when the market is just recovering from the pandemic.
LVMH controls Belmond, which in turn owns a 50% stake in PeruRail (the operator of the train that had the accident). On the other side of the accident is Inca Rail, in which the Carlyle Group, a private equity giant, holds a majority stake. Belmond accuses Inca Rail of running its train on an unauthorized section of track.
For investors, LVMH, this means several things. Firstly, liability risk. If Peruvian courts find Belmond/PeruRail guilty of poor traffic management on the tracks, the fines could be significant. Secondly, reputational risk. LVMH luxury is primarily about safety, exclusivity, and perfect service. An accident with fatalities completely undermines this.
LVMH (MC.FR) shares resumed trading after the New Year break with moderate declines, but at this point it seems that the incident in Peru will not be decisive for the entire holding company. However, this does not change the fact that in the world of luxury experiences, it may damage the image of the company as it rebuilds its position.
You can find more information about LVMH in our 2026 report, where we took a closer look at this company.
From a technical perspective, LVMH broke above the barrier set by the 200-week EMA (gold curve on the chart), which may indicate that the company's shares have returned to a long-term upward trend not seen since March 2025. Importantly, however, the RSI indicator for the 14-week average rose above the 70-point zone, which may indicate the rapid nature of recent increases, giving rise to the possibility of downward corrections in the current upward trend. Source: xStation
Daily Summary: Massive Gains in U.S. Indices Completely Wiped Out
TSMC launches 2 nm, shares rise 📈
US Open: A Powerful Start to the New Year for Nasdaq!
US Open: U.S. stock indices slip slightly on the last trading day of 2025
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.