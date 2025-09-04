Fed Williams remarks on inflation and US economy 🗽

John Williams from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York remarks on US economy, inflation and interest rates. Treasury and funding markets have performed very well.

The standing repo facility is ready to manage liquidity issues if needed.

There is still a very high level of reserves in the financial system.

Interest rates will eventually be lower than current levels.

No abnormal moves are seen in the bond market.

The bond market is currently focused on economic fundamentals.

The bond market appears relatively calm. The Fed must keep the economy on track and allow tariffs to pass through. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Tariff impacts are expected to play out into the middle of next year.

Base case: tariffs will remain in place, though other scenarios are considered.

Tariffs are likely to add 1%–1.5% to inflation this year.

So far, tariffs don’t appear to be creating long-term inflation pressures.

Clear signs that tariffs are influencing prices and consumer buying patterns.

Core goods inflation has shifted higher due to tariffs. Other indicators show that the services economy is normalizing. The overall trend in services inflation has been favorable. Concern that the job market could cool more than desirable. Downside risks to employment have clearly increased.

Balance has shifted more toward the Fed’s employment mandate.

4.2% unemployment rate is relatively low, but risks to the labor market are rising.

Job market turnover has cooled significantly.

The labor market has been challenged by changes in immigrant labor supply.

Labor market is still in a reasonably good place overall.

Gradual cooling in the job market is expected.

Labor market is moving back toward pre-pandemic trends.

Labor market is currently in balance. Consumers look a little shaky in soft survey data, but hard data does not show major weakness. Technology investment has been very strong.

The supply side of the economy is shifting significantly. Monitoring data closely for possible contraction in banking reserves. Always watching broader data trends, not just individual reports. Inflation is expected to return to the Fed’s 2% target by 2027. PCE inflation forecast: 3.0%–3.25% for this year, 2.5% in 2026.

The unemployment rate is expected to rise to about 4.5% next year.

Trade and immigration factors are slowing economic activity.

GDP is projected to grow between 1.25%–1.50% this year.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.