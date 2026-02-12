🚨Gold slumps 3% amid markets preparing for Chinese Lunar Year pause

Gold (GOLD) is down 3%, sliding to around $4,930 per ounce today. The broader decline across precious metals comes at a time when the latest US labor-market data proved much stronger than expected, while China—one of the key spot-demand markets - will remain closed from Friday, February 13 through the end of February 24 due to the Lunar New Year holiday. After yesterday’s strong US payrolls (NFP) report, markets are pricing in lower odds of Fed easing this year. That has supported a rebound in the recently oversold US dollar, while precious metals have lost some momentum. Today’s relatively low jobless claims reading also reinforces the view that concerns about a near-term slowdown in the labor market may be overstated, and that last week’s JOLTS data and the Challenger report did not provide a complete picture.

From a technical perspective, gold is pulling back toward the 50-day EMA. If that average were to be tested for a third time, it would imply a move toward roughly $4,700–$4,740 per ounce, where a more meaningful support zone could be expected—also strengthened by recent price reactions in that area. A break below would raise the likelihood of a test of $4,350 per ounce. Historically, gold has tended to perform better in the 10 days leading up to the Lunar New Year in China and has often continued to rise during the holiday period. This time, however, uncertainty around liquidity conditions during the closure and the risk of a sentiment reset once Chinese funds and retail investors return could add near-term pressure to the gold market. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.