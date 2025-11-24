Has Alphabet just won the AI race?

The launch of Google’s latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini 3, was met with a very positive market response, reflected in a rise in Alphabet’s stock price on the day of the release. The model stands out for its ability to provide more complex and precise answers with fewer user queries, significantly improving the efficiency of interactions with the AI system. Gemini 3 is highly scalable and integrates directly with Google services, including Search, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of users per month. Such broad distribution gives Alphabet a real advantage in data collection and AI model optimization, while rapid deployment of new features across the company’s ecosystem strengthens its competitiveness in the artificial intelligence sector. Experts note that Gemini 3 may be trained exclusively on Google’s own TPU processors, representing a significant departure from the industry’s common practice of using Nvidia GPUs. Training models on proprietary processors provides Alphabet with a strategic advantage, allowing for greater control over costs, hardware availability, and independence from external suppliers. This approach enables more efficient use of infrastructure, reduces training and inference costs, and increases predictability in AI model development timelines. Full integration of hardware, software, and training processes demonstrates that the company is building a self-sufficient computing ecosystem that could reshape competitive dynamics in the industry. According to analysts, Alphabet’s comprehensive ecosystem, which includes proprietary hardware, cloud infrastructure, and integration with consumer and enterprise products, gives the company a significant technological edge and allows for effective commercialization of AI technologies. Gemini 3 is a strategic component that may strengthen Alphabet’s position in the artificial intelligence market and narrow the gap with competitors. At the same time, challenges remain, including rising AI investment costs, potential speculative bubbles in the sector, and regulatory pressures, all of which may affect the pace of further development. Competition in large language models and multimodal AI continues to be a critical factor shaping the market. In summary, Gemini 3 significantly strengthens Alphabet’s position as a key player in artificial intelligence, and the ability to train the model on proprietary TPU processors provides the company with a strategic cost, technology, and operational advantage. However, it is still difficult to say definitively that Alphabet has achieved full dominance in the AI race. The technological and market success is evident and provides a solid foundation for further growth, but the future still carries risks and variable challenges that will determine the company’s ultimate position in the market. Additionally, it is worth noting that Alphabet’s stock return year-to-date significantly outperforms competitors such as Microsoft and Amazon, as well as major market benchmarks including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company’s strategic position in the field of artificial intelligence.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.