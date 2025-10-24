IBM and AMD speed up quantum computing progress

Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

Key takeaways IBM’s implementation of a key quantum error-correction algorithm on standard AMD hardware is accelerating the development of hybrid classical-quantum systems.

Meanwhile, AMD is closing the gap with NVIDIA, becoming a crucial player for AI and tech companies, and this year the stock performance of both companies has surpassed benchmarks, with AMD now leading the pace of innovations

IBM has announced a significant breakthrough in quantum computing, demonstrating that a key error-correction algorithm can now run in real time on standard AMD hardware. This milestone brings quantum computers closer to practical applications, allowing their integration with existing systems and testing under realistic conditions. The algorithm, developed by IBM in June, was designed to effectively reduce the high error rates of qubits. A representative from IBM’s quantum initiatives highlighted that running the algorithm on widely available and relatively affordable AMD chips, at speeds ten times above the minimum requirements, represents a major step forward. The collaboration between IBM and AMD on a hybrid architecture combining classical and quantum computing aims to create a more accessible ecosystem, enabling businesses to test and optimize quantum algorithms on classical hardware before deploying them on fully operational quantum computers. This is expected to accelerate innovation and expand the practical use of quantum technology. For AMD, this achievement signals a rapid catch-up with its main rival, NVIDIA. The company is becoming an increasingly important player in the high-performance computing sector, strengthening its position as a key supplier for firms developing advanced AI systems, including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. AMD chips are increasingly used not only in traditional servers and graphics cards but also in modern systems that require integration of classical and quantum algorithms. The milestone aligns with IBM’s long-term plan to build the Starling quantum computer by 2029. The work on the algorithm was completed a year ahead of schedule, highlighting the company’s fast progress in the competitive landscape. The hybrid classical-quantum platform could accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies and open new opportunities for businesses worldwide. This year, both IBM and, especially, AMD have seen stock price growth significantly outperforming industry benchmarks. Experts note that AMD is now setting the pace for innovation and shaping the development direction in AI chips and quantum computing systems.



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.