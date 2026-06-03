Intel gets a new boost following signs of strong CPU demand⚡

Intel (INTC.US) is one of the index’s strongest performers today after investors reacted positively to recent remarks by the company’s chief financial officer. His comments on rising demand for processors and progress in the development of 18A technology were seen as confirmation that the turnaround strategy the company has been pursuing for several years is beginning to yield increasingly visible results. Signals from the data center market have proven particularly significant. Although investors’ attention has long been focused primarily on manufacturers of chips used to train artificial intelligence models, Intel points out that the development of AI is also driving demand for traditional processors. It is these processors that constitute an essential component of the infrastructure supporting modern data centers and work in tandem with AI accelerators. According to market analysts, this confirms that Intel may be able to participate more significantly in the ongoing AI investment boom than was anticipated just a few quarters ago. Information regarding the 18A process technology was also well-received; this technology is one of the key elements of the company’s plan to regain its competitive edge. Investors have been closely monitoring progress in this area for months, as the project’s success is significant not only for Intel’s own products but also for the growth of its foundry business—that is, the production of chips for external customers. Any sign pointing to the smooth execution of the schedule and an increase in production capacity alleviates concerns regarding the implementation of this ambitious strategy. Today’s market reaction also reflects a shift in sentiment toward the entire semiconductor sector. An increasing number of investors are concluding that the benefits of the expansion of artificial intelligence will not be limited solely to manufacturers of the most advanced accelerators. Suppliers of processors, memory, networking solutions, and manufacturing services may also benefit from increased infrastructure spending. In this context, Intel is beginning to be viewed not only as a company implementing a turnaround plan, but also as a potential beneficiary of the next wave of technology investments. Today’s rise in the stock price is therefore the result of improved sentiment regarding the company’s business outlook. Investors have been presented with evidence supporting both continued strong demand for Intel’s products and further progress on strategic projects that will determine the company’s position in the coming years.

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