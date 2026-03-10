Market Wrap: Energy Stocks Retreat as Hopes for End to Iran War Grow 🌍 (10.03.2026)

Markets: Strong optimism in Europe continues to gain momentum, with the EU50 contract currently up 0.2%. The largest gains are seen in the Spanish IBEX 35 (SPA35: +2.2%) and the Polish WIG20 (W20: +1.9%). The German DAX (DE40) contract is gaining approximately 0.35%, while the FRA40 and SUI20 are slightly in the red (approx. -0.05%).

Among sectors, the only clear laggards are energy commodity companies (Shell: -1.1%; BP: -1.7%), which are correcting following Trump’s comments suggesting de-escalation in Iran and the return of Brent crude contracts below $100 (currently at $93).

TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk's rating to "Hold" due to concerns regarding semaglutide patents. Analysts pointed to weak CagriSema trial results and a decline in Ozempic prescriptions. Despite this, the company is investing in production and entering a partnership with Hims & Hers. The shares are down 1.4%.

The Dollar Index (USDIDX) is trading flat, with FX volatility mainly present in currencies perceived as risky (AUDUSD: +0.4%) and emerging market currencies (USDBRL: -0.5%, USDMXN: -0.6%), which are benefiting most from the return of risk appetite. Source: xStation5 Economy and Politics: Donald Trump, during an interview with Fox News, indicated the "possibility of talks with Iran."

U.S. Secretary of War Hegseth echoed Trump’s warning that the U.S. would strike harder than ever if Iran blocks the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to the risk of an energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU will allocate 200 million euros for investment in nuclear technologies. The funds are to be sourced from the EU's emissions trading system.

A series of comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials indicate a sense of calm and caution within the Governing Council, avoiding premature decisions in response to the risk of long-term increases in energy prices. Mueller: "The probability of a rate hike has increased, but we should not rush." Simkus: "We need to stay calm and take the next decision based on the best information on the day of the meeting."

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for February fell to 98.8 points. Despite a 7-point increase in current sales, expectations for future sales volume plummeted. The labor market remains tight: 33% of firms cannot fill vacancies, and 54% of owners report recruitment difficulties. Meanwhile, plans to create new jobs fell to the lowest level since May 2025.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.