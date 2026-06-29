Market Wrap: European Caution, Fragile Hormuz Truce, and Gold Market Correction

📊 Stock Market / Equities European stock markets are recording slight declines or moving sideways today, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in response to tensions in the Middle East.

Market movements are minor, and the sessions are characterized by sideways or slightly downward trends, indicating an absence of panic or mass sell-offs.

The most important European indices are trading slightly below Friday's reference levels.

The pressure on European indices stems from tensions between the US and Iran, crude oil price fluctuations, and uncertainty regarding the stability of energy supplies, which aligns with a typical "risk-off light" reaction (caution without fleeing the market). 🌍 Macroeconomics and Geopolitics The US and Iran have announced a halt to mutual attacks and a return to talks, yet the situation remains extremely volatile.

According to reports, the parties have agreed to cease shelling and continue talks (including in Doha) aimed at securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Previous agreements are described as "fragile" and have been repeatedly violated, as evidenced by earlier attacks on vessels and military retaliation.

The key point of contention remains the control and security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for the global oil trade.

Although a "de-escalation" has been formally announced, in practice, the continuous risk of a return to military clashes persists.

Global financial markets are currently operating in a risk-pricing mode, where geopolitics is keeping indices locked in place, preventing distinct gains. 🛢️ Commodities and Precious Metals The conflict in the Hormuz region is causing strong fluctuations in crude oil prices, making this commodity currently the most sensitive barometer of the US-Iran situation.

On an intraday basis, oil initially gained on risks associated with an escalating conflict, only to partially retrace following signals of de-escalation.

The precious metals market is seeing a further deepening of its correction. Gold contracts are falling by over 1% to $4,050 per ounce.

Silver is following gold's lead, dropping by over 0.5% and testing the $58 per ounce level. 🪙 Cryptocurrencies The cryptocurrency market is showing mixed but relatively stable trends amid low volatility.

The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is recording a symbolic 0.1% decline to the $60,100 level.

On the other hand, Ethereum, the second-largest by market capitalization, shows a slight advantage for buyers, rising by 0.1% and testing the $1,580 mark. 🏢 Companies and Corporations British American Tobacco (BAT) plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 20%.

The primary driver behind such a deep restructuring is the implementation of AI technologies and process automation.

BAT's move fits into a broader market trend where FMCG companies and global corporations are cutting personnel costs while aggressively investing in automation and artificial intelligence.

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