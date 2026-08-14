Market Wrap: European software stocks keep indices near record highs. Dollar gives up this week's gains (14.08.2026)

📊 Indices and Companies The broad European market is trading without a clear direction today—strong gains in select industrial and IT giants are offset by minor pullbacks across the rest of the market.

Stoxx 50 futures ( EU50 ) are trading flat. Germany's DAX is performing best ( DE40 : +0.3%), supported by gains in SAP shares, while Switzerland's SMI is lagging ( SUI20 : -0.6%), sensitive to profit-taking in the pharmaceutical sector.

European IT stocks are gaining significantly on Friday ( SAP : +4.3%, Nemetschek : +8.8%, TeamViewer : +6.0%), driven by Reuters reports of Silver Lake's acquisition talks with Workday and easing investor concerns regarding tech-sector debt refinancing.

Workday shares jumped nearly 18% (the strongest intraday gain since 2012) following reports of a potential buyout. The news also lifted other peers in the sector, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Wix.com. Source: XTB Research 🌍 Economy and Geopolitics According to Eurostat's flash estimate, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.4% QoQ in the euro area (+1.0% YoY) and by 0.5% QoQ across the EU (+1.2% YoY) in Q2, picking up momentum after a weak Q1. Employment across both regions expanded by a modest 0.1% QoQ (+0.5% YoY).

French CPI inflation rose to 2.1% YoY in July 2026 (up from 1.8% in June), rebounding by 0.6% MoM. Price growth was driven by services (transportation, accommodation) and energy (+2.3% MoM), while gains were tempered by summer sales on manufactured goods (-2.0% MoM).

German wholesale prices rose by 5.3% YoY (+0.2% MoM) in July 2026. The primary drivers were geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran and the expiration of temporary fuel tax cuts (petroleum products: +24.1% YoY). Non-ferrous metals also surged (+27.8% YoY), whereas price declines were recorded in live animals (-18.5%) and dairy.

Data from Kpler indicates that 13 confirmed crossings were recorded through the Strait of Hormuz on August 13 (+44% DoD), with 9 vessels utilizing routes mapped out by Iran. Increased traffic was also noted in the Bab al-Mandab Strait (29 crossings) and the Red Sea (18 ships entered, 11 exited). 💱 Currencies, Commodities, and Energy The US Dollar Index ( USDIDX ) is slipping 0.3% today following yesterday's attempted breakout to a 2-week high. The New Zealand Dollar is rebounding most strongly ( NZDUSD : +0.8%), recovering from yesterday's sell-off triggered by a drop in inflation expectations. EURUSD adds 0.35%, rising to 1.1570.

Precious metals are rebounding slightly following yesterday's correction. Gold gains 0.3% to $4,362 per ounce, while silver adds 0.8% to reach $64.95 per ounce.

Brent crude futures (OIL) have erased early-session gains and are trading flat near $87 per barrel. Meanwhile, gains persist in natural gas futures (NATGAS: +0.2%, NATGAS.EU: +0.5%).

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.