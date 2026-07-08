Market wrap: European stocks slide amid renewed US - Iran conflict

- European indices are trading lower as rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions fuel concerns over inflation and the outlook for central bank policy.
- Donald Trump criticized Iran, saying the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has most likely collapsed.
- Investors are awaiting the release of the minutes from the first Federal Reserve meeting chaired by Kevin Warsh, looking for clues about the future path of interest rates.
- Energy stocks are outperforming the broader market, with shares of Shell and BP advancing alongside higher oil prices.
- European indices are trading lower as rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions fuel concerns over inflation and the outlook for central bank policy.
- Donald Trump criticized Iran, saying the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has most likely collapsed.
- Investors are awaiting the release of the minutes from the first Federal Reserve meeting chaired by Kevin Warsh, looking for clues about the future path of interest rates.
- Energy stocks are outperforming the broader market, with shares of Shell and BP advancing alongside higher oil prices.
European stock markets opened Wednesday's session under pressure from rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ahead of the release of the minutes from the first Federal Reserve meeting chaired by Kevin Warsh.
Higher oil prices, driven by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, weighed on investor sentiment, although the broader market decline remains relatively contained. Investors are increasingly concerned that more expensive energy could reignite inflationary pressures and delay the prospect of future interest rate cuts.
Adding to the uncertainty is the Fed's evolving communication strategy under its new chairman, which has reduced investors' willingness to take on risk. In contrast, oil and gas companies are outperforming, benefiting from the rally in crude prices.
Donald Trump stated that the peace agreement with Iran has likely collapsed and criticized Tehran's leadership, signaling that the United States is prepared to resume military action if necessary.
Key developments
- The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index is down around 0.6%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment rather than a broad-based panic selloff.
- Germany's DAX is losing around 1%, France's CAC 40 is down 0.9%, while the UK's FTSE 100 and Italy's FTSE MIB are each declining by roughly 0.7%.
- Brent crude futures are up around 2% to approximately $75.60 per barrel following renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran and Washington's decision to revoke a key waiver that had allowed Iran to export crude oil.
- Rising oil prices have reinforced concerns that inflation could remain elevated for longer, pushing European government bond yields higher and reducing appetite for risk assets.
- Investors are focused on the release of the June Fed meeting minutes, the first under Chairman Kevin Warsh, who has signaled a less transparent communication approach than his predecessors.
- With nearly half of Fed policymakers indicating at the last meeting that they remain open to further rate hikes, a hawkish tone in the minutes could prompt markets to reprice global interest rate expectations.
- Oil majors are outperforming in today's session, with BP gaining around 2.3% and Shell rising approximately 1.6%, making them among the strongest performers in European equity markets.
EU50, DE40 (D1 interval)
The Euro Stoxx 50 futures contract continues to trade near the upper boundary of its ascending price channel, suggesting there is still considerable room for a correction should geopolitical tensions continue to escalate. The key support level is currently around 6,240 points, reinforced by previous price action.
Source: xStation5
The DAX futures contract has pulled back toward its 50-day exponential moving average near the 25,000-point level. A break below this support could signal another downside impulse of similar magnitude and open the door to a test of the 200-day EMA. Geopolitical developments involving Iran will remain the key catalyst to watch, as any further escalation could place additional pressure on German equities.
Source: xStation5
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