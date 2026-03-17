Memory Shortage Until 2030? The Memory-Hungry Rally Could Last Longer Than We Think

The global semiconductor memory market is entering a new, long-term phase of shortages that could last until 2030. This is the view of SK Hynix Chairman Chey Tae‑won, who recently emphasized that the growing demand for DRAM and HBM, driven primarily by the artificial intelligence sector and hyperscalers, far exceeds the production capacity of the largest suppliers. This indicates that the market is not dealing with short-term fluctuations in demand but with a structural shortage of components crucial for the most advanced data centers and computing infrastructure. In practice, this means that companies such as Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix are in an excellent position. Demand for memory is so strong that their order books remain full, and the outlook for the coming quarters looks exceptionally solid. Tomorrow, markets will have the opportunity to review Micron’s quarterly results, which according to current forecasts should confirm strong revenue growth and record margins in the AI memory segment. It will be a good moment to recognize how solid the foundations of the current technology boom are, characterized by enormous demand for memory, which gives manufacturers full confidence in planning for the future. Samsung, as a global leader in DRAM production, is successfully capitalizing on this trend, balancing production between the consumer segment and HBM for AI infrastructure. This allows the company not only to benefit from rising memory prices but also to maintain a strong position with its largest customers, providing exceptional revenue stability. SK Hynix, which supplies HBM memory to companies including Nvidia, is also benefiting from this situation. Its production capacities are fully utilized, and demand for premium products remains at the highest levels. All three companies are therefore in a comfortable position, with full control over their order books, which naturally translates into stability and predictability of financial results. The current boom in the memory sector also demonstrates that the entire technology ecosystem is operating on exceptionally favorable foundations. Access to memory remains a cornerstone for the development of modern digital infrastructure, cloud services, and artificial intelligence. The exceptionally high demand ensures that manufacturers can rely on stable revenues, rising margins, and the ability to raise forecasts for upcoming quarters. Investors can view the semiconductor memory sector with confidence, as demand is persistent and growth prospects are highly promising. In the longer term, this means that the technology boom driven by DRAM and HBM has solid foundations. The market remains exceptionally “memory-hungry,” and Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix can look to the future with confidence that their products will continue to be in high demand. Stable order books, strong margins, and rising revenues give these companies a distinct advantage, and investors can expect the positive trend in the sector to continue for years to come. This period is the best evidence that the semiconductor memory sector is not only growing in strength but also creating stable foundations for the further development of the entire technology market. Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

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