Morning Wrap (07.04.2026)

🕌 Iran — deadline tonight Trump reiterated that tonight (Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. CET/Polish time) is the “deadline” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz—otherwise, he threatens to destroy the country’s energy infrastructure. At the same time, he added that talks are “going well” and that he would like to reach an agreement—the market interprets this as a classic negotiating tactic.

Iran has officially rejected the ultimatum, calling Trump’s threats “arrogant rhetoric,” but Axios reports that the U.S. views this response as a negotiating tactic, not a definitive closing of the door. Behind-the-scenes dialogue between the parties reportedly remains active, and Washington is keeping open the possibility of delaying military action if a credible path to a deal emerges. 💣 Behind the scenes of the U.S. military operation The Wall Street Journal revealed details of a secret rescue mission: the U.S. Air Force dropped 100 bombs, each weighing 900 kg, deploying 155 aircraft to secure the pilot of the downed F-15 and cut off the IRGC from the crash site. Several Iranian officers were killed during the operation. ⚖️ Leadership Crisis in Iran The Times has revealed a confidential memo indicating that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is unconscious in a hospital in the city of Kom and in critical condition. The report raises serious questions about the actual center of decision-making in Tehran amid the ongoing conflict. 🚀 Saudi Arabia — missile attack Saudi missile defenses shot down seven ballistic missiles targeting the eastern region of the country, near the strategic petrochemical hub in Jubail—a facility responsible for approximately 7% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP. Video footage suggests that some of the strikes may have hit ground targets, though official damage assessments are still underway. 🛢️ Oil — Back on the Rise WTI breaks through the $115–116/bbl level, its highest in a month, as the deadline for Iran approaches and last week’s optimism fades. Brent (OIL CFD) gains 1.3% to $111, while WTI rises 2.4% to $115.20, marking a classic reaction by the energy market to the growing risk of further escalation and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. 📉 Futures — Risk Returns U.S. stock index futures are edging lower ahead of the market open—S&P 500 futures are down about 0.5% amid growing uncertainty ahead of tonight’s deadline. European futures point to an opening near flat (+0.1%), after the Euro Stoxx 50 closed Thursday’s session down 0.7%. 📱 Samsung — Earnings Drive Growth in Asia and Could Boost the Global Tech Sector Samsung Electronics has released preliminary results for Q1 2026, showing an eightfold year-over-year increase in operating profit, beating analysts' forecasts. This is a strong signal for the entire semiconductor sector—South Korea’s KOSPI is opening strongly, and the positive sentiment could spill over to semiconductor and technology companies in Europe and the U.S. (ASML, NVDA, INTC). 💱 FX and other markets The DXY is edging higher (+0.03% to 99.87), supported by rising oil prices and caution ahead of the Iran deadline. EURUSD is giving back some of its recent gains (-0.05% to 1.1537) following comments by ECB representative Stournaras that the monetary policy response will depend on “the scale and nature of the energy shock.”

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.