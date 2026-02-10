Morning wrap (10.02.2026)

Equities remain on an upward track: global stock benchmarks extended the rally, with the broad MSCI All Country World Index up roughly 0.2% to a fresh record . Asia delivered a stronger impulse, rising about 1.3% and also pushing toward all time highs. US and European equity-index futures are flat , while the S&P 500 finished the prior session near local highs. US equities are elevated, but the tape still does not feel “fully convinced.”

dipped below on Monday and has so far failed to reclaim that level, consistent with a more cautious risk stance after a run of sharp moves. is trading near . After the recent pullback, crypto vehicles and absorbed additional supply, purchasing roughly worth of and , respectively. Trump–Xi summit in early April and Fed commentary: the White House has not confirmed the initial reports published by Axios. Fed’s Miran noted that tariffs may allow interest rates to be lowered over time and are not currently a key driver of inflation. Meanwhile, Fed’s Bostic said that the latest weak labor market data argue for caution in the central bank’s decision-making process. US100 (H1 interval) Looking at the technical chart of Nasdaq 100 futures (US100), the index has not yet reached the hourly trendline. The 25,550 level is reinforced both by this trendline and by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent upward impulse that pulled the index back from near record highs. This area may act as a potential zone of strongest resistance. On the other hand, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement around 25,000, supported by prior price reactions, stands out as a potentially important support level. Source: xStation5

