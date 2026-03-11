Morning wrap (11.03.2026)

The US military reported the destruction of 16 Iranian vessels designed for laying mines near the Strait of Hormuz in order to prevent disruptions to shipping. President Trump warned Iran against attempting to mine the route.

The oil market remains highly sensitive to developments related to the conflict in the Middle East. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is considering the largest coordinated release of strategic oil reserves in history. The planned volume would exceed the 182 million barrels released during the Russia–Ukraine crisis in 2022.

Another container ship reported damage caused by a missile strike near the United Arab Emirates, close to the Strait of Hormuz. The incident highlights the growing threat to trade routes.

Asian stock markets rose despite geopolitical tensions. Japan’s Nikkei (JP225) gained more than 2%, surpassing the 55,000-point level, while China’s new energy technology sector rose by more than 3%. The Chinese CH50cash index is gaining 1.30%.

Hawkish comments from RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser increased expectations for monetary policy tightening. Several major banks now forecast rate hikes in both March and May. The shift in expectations stems from concerns that rising oil prices could push inflation higher again.

The hawkish comments are supporting the Australian dollar, which is one of the stronger currencies in the forex market today.

The AUDUSD pair is gaining 0.80% to levels not seen since mid-2022. The move is driven by rising expectations for RBA rate hikes and improving macroeconomic prospects.

Economists largely expect the Bank of Japan to leave interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting. At the same time, most forecasts point to rates rising to 1% by mid-2026. The market is currently pricing the first possible hikes as early as April or June.

Later today, the monthly US CPI report for February will be released. Goldman Sachs forecasts a 0.17% m/m increase in the core index, below the market consensus. The bank expects annual core inflation to come in at around 2.42%. Declines in used car prices and slower growth in housing costs may help limit inflationary pressure.

The rise in oil prices will not yet be visible in the February report.

Oracle is gaining 8.70% in after-hours trading following its fiscal third-quarter results. The company delivered better-than-expected results thanks to strong demand for cloud services. Revenue reached 17.19 billion USD, exceeding forecasts, and operating margins were also higher. The value of contracts in backlog (RPO) increased to 553 billion USD, indicating strong future demand. The company raised its revenue guidance to 90 billion USD.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.