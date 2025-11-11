Morning wrap (11.11.2025)

The U.S. dollar is gaining today, while American stock indices are trading mostly flat after yesterday’s rally, when Nvidia shares rose more than 5% — their strongest performance since April. Markets are becoming increasingly confident that the record-long U.S. government shutdown is nearing its end. Democratic senators broke party lines to strike a deal with Republicans, and the Senate passed legislation to end the impasse by a 60-to-40 vote. The bill now requires approval from the House of Representatives and the signature of President Donald Trump.

The most important macro readings today are the German ZEW economic sentiment & current conditions (10 AM GMT) and US NFIB data (11 AM GMT), which will show more details about the situation of small American companies, employing almost half of the US workers. The Polish market remains closed today due to Independence Day, and Canadian markets are shut for Remembrance Day.

The Polish market remains closed today due to Independence Day, and Canadian markets are shut for Remembrance Day. European stock indices are trading slightly lower after a weaker session in Asia, where both Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined. Japan’s Economy Watchers Index rose to 49.5, above expectations of 47.1 and the previous 47.5. Precious metals are gaining partly due to the prospect of a government reopening, with gold trading around $4,130 per ounce, nearing 3-weeks high. Energy commodities are slightly lower, with oil and natural gas under pressure today.

Vodafone’s first-half revenue came in at €19.61 billion, slightly below expectations of €19.62 billion, while net debt fell to €25.94 billion (estimate: €27.19 billion). Adjusted EBITDA reached €5.73 billion (estimate: €5.65 billion). In Q2, service revenue totaled €8.47 billion (estimate: €8.26 billion), and organic service revenue growth in the UK stood at +1.2% (estimate: +1.58%). The company expects its full-year adjusted free cash flow (FCF) to be at the upper end of the €2.4–2.6 billion range, and adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of €11.3–11.6 billion.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin remains above $105,000, and Ethereum trades near $3,550, though most cryptocurrencies are down between 2% and 5%; for instance, Cardano is retreating more than 3%.

Trump warned that if the Supreme Court were to strike down trade tariffs, such a move could cost the U.S. over $3 trillion and harm national security. The U.S. Department of Commerce said that a large group of American companies would benefit from the easing of sanctions and tariff reductions between Washington and Beijing. According to The Information, Apple has reportedly decided to postpone the launch of the iPhone Thin model — a slightly smaller version with a weaker camera and battery. Meanwhile, Chinese and Canadian ministers held talks and agreed that both economies should strengthen cooperation.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.