Morning wrap (17.11.2025)

Asia–Pacific indices are seeing a mixed session. Chinese indices are losing between 0.50–0.70%, Australia’s AU200.cash is gaining 0.45%, and Japan’s JP225 is down 0.50%.

In the FX market, volatility is limited. Moves in most currency pairs are confined to a +/-0.15% range. The U.S. dollar is rebounding, gaining 0.15%.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic spoke cautiously about another rate cut in December, indicating that the data does not yet justify it. Currently, the market is pricing in only a 43.9% chance of a 25 bps cut at the December meeting.

Olli Rehn of the ECB warned that inflation may fall below the 2% target due to cheaper energy, a stronger euro and slower wage growth; a December cut is not ruled out, but risks are two-sided.

Tokyo is preparing a package worth more than 17 trillion JPY to ease living costs and support investment in AI and semiconductors; government approval is expected this Friday.

The preliminary GDP reading fell 1.8% annualized (better than the expected −2.4%) due to weaker exports and consumption, partly linked to tariffs and new housing regulations. A positive detail was a 1.0% increase in capital expenditure.

Four armed Chinese Coast Guard vessels briefly entered waters administered by Japan near disputed islands. China issued travel and study warnings regarding Japan; Tokyo is sending a high-ranking diplomat to Beijing to stabilize relations.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new investment worth roughly USD 4.3 billion in Alphabet, making it the company’s tenth-largest portfolio holding.

Samsung is raising memory prices by 30–60% — contract prices for server DRAM (especially DDR5) have surged due to shortages driven by the AI boom.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department intends to designate the Suns Cartel (allegedly led by Maduro) as a terrorist organization. Trump stated that the U.S. may hold talks with Maduro, even as the U.S. military presence near Venezuela grows.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.